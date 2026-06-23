Flywheel Launches GEO Capability to Help Brands Earn AI Recommendations Across Commerce Channels

New solution from Omnicom's designated commerce practice leverages reverse engineering from AI systems to reveal how product content is evaluated

CANNES, France, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel, a leader in commerce and technology solutions and part of the Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Integrated Media offering, today launched a new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) capability designed to help brands earn recommendations within AI-powered commerce experiences across retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

The new capability is the latest addition to Omnicom's global portfolio of GEO solutions - spanning commerce, media and public relations - that help clients increase visibility and performance in AI search.

Flywheel GEO Capability

"As product discovery rapidly shifts toward AI-driven shopping experiences, brands need to rethink how they appear in these environments," said Alex McCord, CEO of Flywheel. "Flywheel sits at the intersection of retail expertise, commerce data, AI enablement, and scaled execution, which uniquely positions us to help brands optimize for how AI-powered commerce ecosystems actually work."

From Search to Recommendation

For years, brands relied on traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to improve visibility in retailer search results. But as conversational AI shopping experiences become more common, the focus is shifting from ranking in search to being selected and recommended by AI systems.

While many brands continue optimizing Product Detail Pages (PDPs) for search algorithms, AI systems now evaluate products differently, prioritizing contextual relevance, conversational language, and consumer intent. Existing SEO tools and manual audits often fail to measure or improve performance in generative AI environments.

"The GEO conversation is evolving quickly, but brands cannot afford to wait," said Mike O'Donnell, Head of AI at Flywheel. "Without action, products risk disappearing from AI-generated recommendations, reducing organic traffic and increasing dependence on paid media to maintain visibility."

How the Capability Works

The short answer: reverse engineering AI systems to reveal how product content is evaluated.

Flywheel's GEO solution combines AI-powered auditing, content optimization, and ongoing performance measurement into a single workflow designed for commerce platforms.

The capability evaluates PDP content across retailers and benchmarks it against GEO best practices informed by AI behavior, algorithms, and visibility signals. It then identifies gaps in content quality and relevance before optimizing titles, bullet points, and descriptions with conversational language, use cases, audience targeting, and functional benefits.

The solution also tracks downstream impact on traffic, conversion, and sales, while scaling insights across SKUs and categories in alignment with brand and SEO guidelines.

"What makes this capability different is its focus on platform-native AI optimization," said O'Donnell. "We are connecting content, AI discovery, and business outcomes in one integrated solution that combines audit, activation, and measurement."

Early results have been strong. In a recent pilot for a beauty brand, Flywheel's GEO capability drove 56% portfolio growth and an 80% increase in clicks and website traffic after refining product descriptions to better align with consumer intent and AI recommendation models.

Optimizing for AI-Driven Commerce

Rather than focusing solely on improving search rankings, Flywheel's GEO capability is designed to help products surface directly in AI-generated recommendations. The solution identifies missing content signals such as gifting context, age appropriateness, materials, and safety information that influence how AI systems evaluate products.

"AI recommendation engines rely on richer context than traditional search," said O'Donnell. "By strengthening those signals, brands can improve how products are surfaced and recommended during the shopping journey."

Summing up the value the Flywheel offering adds to Omnicom's GEO solutions portfolio, Megan Pagliuca, Chief Product Officer at Omnicom Media, said: "By combining AI precision with deep retail and category expertise, Flywheel is helping brands adapt in real time to the changing dynamics of commerce and make smarter decisions that drive growth across retail channels."

ABOUT FLYWHEEL

Flywheel, a leader in commerce and technology solutions and part of the Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Integrated Media offering, provides best-in-class service that combines tailored expertise with advanced software solutions to help clients drive incremental sales, market share, profitability, and measurable commerce growth.

A leader across major marketplace platforms, Flywheel combines global scale and influence with a customized, client-centric approach designed to deliver impactful business outcomes. Client success remains at the center of the company's mission.

With operations across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and China, Flywheel is widely recognized for the scale of its retail media capabilities, while delivering value across the entire commerce ecosystem. The company helps brands navigate the evolving commerce landscape through integrated solutions built to accelerate growth and performance.

SOURCE Flywheel Digital