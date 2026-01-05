The move combines TPN's retail, shopper, and creative expertise with Flywheel's global commerce technology platform, strengthening its position as the world-class leader in unified commerce across online and in-store channels.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel, the worldwide leader in commerce media and technology solutions and part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), today announced that TPN, Omnicom's flagship retail and commerce agency, has joined the Flywheel organization.

Flywheel Accelerates Its Connected Commerce Vision with Integration of TPN Sarah Cunningham, formerly President of TPN, will assume the role of Chief Retail Experience Officer, Flywheel.

"Transitioning TPN into Flywheel underscores Omnicom's commitment to leading the next wave of connected commerce," says Duncan Painter, CEO, Flywheel Commerce Network and Omni. "The move marks a major milestone in Flywheel's growth journey, combining TPN's 40+ years of retail and creative expertise with Flywheel's global scale in technology, data, and media to meet the rapidly changing needs of modern brands and shoppers."

Leading the Future of Connected Commerce

Through this transition, TPN's operations, talent, and client relationships will become part of the Flywheel brand. The combined team will empower clients to seamlessly connect strategy, creativity, data, and activation, both in-store and online, within one unified global platform.

"The future opportunity of commerce lives in the connection between creativity, data, and the moment of purchase," said Alex McCord, CEO of Flywheel. "With TPN joining Flywheel, we're looking forward to the direct impact this will have for our clients; bringing together specialized commerce capabilities across the marketplace ecosystem to help our client partners grow and win. By unifying shopper, brand, and retail media under one coordinated infrastructure, we will shape and elevate the new standard for how brands plan, activate, and measure across the entire commerce journey."

A Shared Vision of Innovation and Impact

As part of this evolution, Sarah Cunningham, formerly President of TPN, will assume the role of Chief Retail Experience Officer, Flywheel, joining the Flywheel C-Suite team and reporting directly to McCord. Cunningham and her leadership team bring deep expertise in retail strategy, experience design and shopper marketing to Flywheel's technology-driven global infrastructure.

"This is where technology meets imagination and where strategy meets shelf," said Cunningham. "TPN's legacy of creative excellence and deep retail insight is now amplified by Flywheel's world-class data and technology. Together, we're connecting every dot from brand vision to conversion, creating new possibilities for our clients."

Additional leadership appointments include Phil Camarota as Chief Creative Officer, and Chris Rueckert as Senior Vice President of Commerce.

Client Continuity and Growth

Current clients will continue working with their core agency teams while gaining access to Flywheel's expanded global resources, measurement tools, and technology. This unified model enables brands to plan, activate, and measure with precision, delivering consistent value and measurable growth across every moment of the shopper journey.

About Flywheel

Flywheel's best-in-class service combines tailored expertise with unparalleled software solutions to achieve a singular goal: drive incremental sales, share, and profitability for our clients with measurable growth and impactful commerce outcomes.

As the leader on every major marketplace platform, we pride ourselves on our size and influence, but what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to providing a customized level of service. Client success is what drives us.

With operations across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and China we're often thought of as a retail media company because of the scale of our buying power - but the truth is we drive value across the entire commerce experience. We'll do whatever it takes to make sure our clients thrive in the ever-changing commerce landscape.

Flywheel is the designated commerce practice area of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC).

Learn more at flywheeldigital.com.

