FMG Suite Strengthens Leadership Team as AI and Enterprise Demand Reshape Advisor Growth

New hires from EY-Parthenon, Bain, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, IBM and ISS strengthen leadership as firm scales its compliant growth platform across enterprise wealth management, broker-dealers, insurance and asset management

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite (FMG), the leading marketing and growth platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals and enterprises, today announced four additions to its senior team: Christian Short as Senior Vice President of AI Strategy & Operations; Nathan Worthington as Senior Vice President of Customer Success; and Kevin Jurick and Jeremy Kowalski as Strategic Enterprise Account Executives.

These appointments follow FMG's recent board expansion and reflect the company's accelerating investment in the next phase of its platform strategy. As broker-dealers, RIAs, wirehouses, insurance organizations and asset managers increasingly deploy FMG on behalf of advisors and agents at scale, the firm is expanding leadership in the areas that matter most to enterprise success: AI strategy and infrastructure, customer success and enterprise sales. Together, these hires strengthen FMG's ability to help institutions deliver compliant growth, deepen advisor engagement and bring more of the wealth management ecosystem onto the platform.

"FMG is entering a new phase. We are evolving from a marketing platform into the compliant growth platform for the financial services industry, and that requires leadership built for where the market is going," said Dave Christensen, CEO of FMG Suite. "Christian's hire will enable us to provide a clear AI strategy across our entire product line, helping our clients not only say they are AI-enabled but actually take advantage of the efficiency and productivity gains these tools provide in a marketing and growth strategy. Kevin and Jeremy deepen our ability to bring that platform to more enterprise firms, and Nathan ensures we deliver the kind of customer experience that turns enterprise relationships into long-term growth."

New Team Members

Christian Short joins as Senior Vice President of AI Strategy & Operations, reporting to Christensen. Short comes from EY-Parthenon, where he served as Senior Director and co-architected Enterprise Reimagined, a flagship AI transformation product for financial services clients and drove the commercialization of EY Growth Platforms, a neurosymbolic AI product. Before EY, he spent more than seven years at Bain & Company focused on financial services and private equity, founded a venture-backed telehealth company and served as interim CEO of a consumer health brand through a nationwide retail launch. Earlier in his career, he worked alongside FMG Suite Executive Chairman Mark Casady as chief of staff at Vestigo Ventures, an AI/Fintech venture firm led by Casady.





joins as Senior Vice President of AI Strategy & Operations, reporting to Christensen. Short comes from EY-Parthenon, where he served as Senior Director and co-architected Enterprise Reimagined, a flagship AI transformation product for financial services clients and drove the commercialization of EY Growth Platforms, a neurosymbolic AI product. Before EY, he spent more than seven years at Bain & Company focused on financial services and private equity, founded a venture-backed telehealth company and served as interim CEO of a consumer health brand through a nationwide retail launch. Earlier in his career, he worked alongside FMG Suite Executive Chairman Mark Casady as chief of staff at Vestigo Ventures, an AI/Fintech venture firm led by Casady. Nathan Worthington joins as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, where he will lead FMG's customer success organization across SMB and enterprise segments. He will be responsible for helping clients realize value more quickly, deepen their adoption across the platform and expand their long-term growth with FMG. Worthington joins from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS STOXX) where during a more than 16-year career as a Managing Director, he led a global client success organization that strengthened relationships, deepened partnerships and ultimately drove industry-leading renewal rates.





joins as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, where he will lead FMG's customer success organization across SMB and enterprise segments. He will be responsible for helping clients realize value more quickly, deepen their adoption across the platform and expand their long-term growth with FMG. Worthington joins from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS STOXX) where during a more than 16-year career as a Managing Director, he led a global client success organization that strengthened relationships, deepened partnerships and ultimately drove industry-leading renewal rates. Kevin Jurick joins as a Strategic Enterprise Account Executive focused on broker-dealers, RIAs, wirehouses, insurance organizations and asset managers. Jurick brings more than two decades of institutional financial services experience, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Strategic Accounts (US) at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS STOXX) where he managed a client portfolio spanning asset managers, insurance companies, public pension funds and wealth platforms. Before leading Strategic Accounts (US), he managed the firm's North American asset management sales team. Before that, he spent a decade at Goldman Sachs as a Vice President and Designated Market Maker on the NYSE.





joins as a Strategic Enterprise Account Executive focused on broker-dealers, RIAs, wirehouses, insurance organizations and asset managers. Jurick brings more than two decades of institutional financial services experience, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Strategic Accounts (US) at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS STOXX) where he managed a client portfolio spanning asset managers, insurance companies, public pension funds and wealth platforms. Before leading Strategic Accounts (US), he managed the firm's North American asset management sales team. Before that, he spent a decade at Goldman Sachs as a Vice President and Designated Market Maker on the NYSE. Jeremy Kowalski joins as a Strategic Enterprise Account Executive alongside Jurick. Kowalski comes from Salesforce, where he served as a Strategic Account Director for nearly six years, managing partnerships with State Street and Fannie Mae, and leading extended teams of 15 to 20 people to drive C-suite relationships and platform expansion inside complex enterprise accounts. Kowalski previously held enterprise sales and business development roles at IBM, where he sold AI solutions and earned the firm's Best of IBM recognition in his first year. He served in strategic roles in multiple startups and spent eight years at UBS in fixed-income sales and operations.

"Enterprise growth in this market is not just about winning deals, but earning trust and then delivering results that expand over time," said Matt Newman, Chief Revenue Officer at FMG Suite. "Kevin and Jeremy know how to navigate complex institutional sales, and Nathan brings the discipline to build a customer success organization that keeps those relationships growing long after the contract is signed. Together, this team gives us more scale across the full enterprise lifecycle."

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite is the leading marketing and growth platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centered marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 financial professionals reaching over 45 million U.S. investors, FMG is consistently ranked number one in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. An independent study found that enterprises using FMG achieved Net Promoter Scores nearly four times the industry average, along with improvements in lead conversion, client retention, and time saved on marketing tasks. FMG is defining the future of organic growth for financial services firms. For more information, visit https://fmgsuite.com/.

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SOURCE FMG Suite