FMI Launches the FMI Training Institute to Advance Leadership and Performance Across the Built Environment

New institute unifies FMI's proven programs to help construction and engineering firms develop stronger leaders and higher-performing organizations

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Corporation, a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment, today launched the FMI Training Institute. The institute brings FMI's long-standing leadership and performance programs into a clearer, more connected portfolio for construction and engineering firms.

Today's construction and engineering firms face greater complexity, larger teams and heavier operational demands than ever before. Better-developed people build better teams and deliver better results, and the firms that outperform are the ones that invest in that development intentionally and consistently. The FMI Training Institute addresses that need through immersive programs and custom cohort training, organized around two development tracks: Leadership and Performance.

"Developing your people is one of the highest-return decisions a firm can make, as it improves retention and performance at the same time," said Matt Kennedy, partner at FMI. "The FMI Training Institute exists for firms ready to commit to that, with the goal of making this industry the best-led sector in the marketplace."

Leadership programs help professionals develop the self-awareness, communication, coaching and team leadership skills needed to lead others and shape organizational culture. Programs in this track include the Leadership Institute, Field Leader Institute, Emerging Managers Institute and Leadership Accelerator Series.

Performance programs build the project execution, financial management and business acumen skills that improve project and firm performance. Programs in this track include the Project Manager Academy and the Construction Business Academy. The Construction Business Academy builds on the legacy of the long-running Construction Executive Institute under a new name that better reflects its scope and audience.

"What has always made these programs different is that they were built for this industry from the ground up," said Emily Cannon, senior director, programs at FMI. "Our participants aren't working through hypothetical scenarios. They're facing the kinds of decisions, pressures and team dynamics that construction professionals encounter every day, and that's what makes the development stick long after the program ends."

The launch of the FMI Training Institute marks a milestone in FMI's commitment to the built environment, not just as a consulting partner, but as the resource that develops exceptional leaders, one at a time. Companies interested in learning more or registering for a program can visit fmicorp.com/training-institute.

About FMI

FMI is a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment. We provide services in the areas of strategy, leadership and organizational development, operational performance, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory and private equity.

Media Contact Katie DeRee [email protected]

SOURCE FMI Corporation