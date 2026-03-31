FMI Expands Consulting Capabilities with Launch of Energy & Power Team and Addition of Senior Leaders

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Corporation, a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment, today announced the expansion of its consulting practice into the energy and power sector with the addition of senior leaders Evan Fairmont and Blake Angelo. This move enhances FMI's ability to support clients amid accelerating demand for energy infrastructure, grid modernization and decarbonization.

Evan Fairmont (PRNewsfoto/FMI Corporation) Blake Angelo (PRNewsfoto/FMI Corporation)

Fairmont and Angelo bring decades of combined experience advising utilities, renewable energy developers and infrastructure investors on strategy, large-scale capital programs and operational transformation. Together, they have supported the deployment of more than $6 billion in energy projects spanning renewables, thermal power and transmission and distribution systems.

At FMI, they will lead the firm's Energy and Power consulting efforts, helping clients scale operations and deliver critical infrastructure faster in response to rising demand from data centers, hyperscalers and regulatory requirements. Their work will focus on improving "speed to power," enabling organizations to accelerate project delivery through enhanced operating models, project controls and cross-functional execution.

The team will advise power and energy firms and investors on capital strategy, project lifecycle transformation, enterprise PMO development and operational efficiency, and support organizations navigating pre- and post-M&A transformations.

"FMI has a long-standing reputation for driving excellence in the built environment, and I am honored to help spearhead this increased focus on energy, power and utilities," said Angelo. "Our goal is to help organizations accelerate delivery while building resilient, future-ready infrastructure."

"I'm excited to join FMI and extend its expertise in capital strategy and performance improvement into the energy sector," said Fairmont. "As investment in power infrastructure accelerates, there is a growing need to better connect strategy with execution."

"We are thrilled to welcome Blake and Evan to the FMI leadership team," said Mike Clancy, partner at FMI Consulting. "Their expertise will be instrumental as we help clients address the most pressing challenges in the evolving energy and power landscape."

This expansion builds on FMI's existing energy sector experience within its investment banking practice and reflects the firm's continued commitment to supporting clients at the intersection of infrastructure, capital and innovation.

About FMI

FMI is a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment, delivering expertise in strategy, leadership and organizational development, operational performance, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory and private equity.

Media Contact: Katie DeRee, [email protected]

SOURCE FMI Corporation