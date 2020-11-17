Focused Support LLC Chosen by AFSOC for Next-Gen Collaborative TacSit for MQ-9 Operations Centers

WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Special Operations Command has chosen Cavok, by Focused Support LLC, to replace their legacy TacSit (Tactical Situational Display) at AFSOC Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Operations Centers. Focused Support LLC has been awarded a multi-year firm fixed price contract to provide Cavok Mission System Support Services to multiple AFSOC locations. Focused Support obtained a Certificate to Field (CTF) the Cavok mission software suite on a USAF network, enabling rapid integration to existing AFSOC networks.

Cavok is a next-generation mission execution platform that enables enterprise-wide collaborative execution and analysis. Cavok's high-performance Tactical Situational Display provides a confluence of real-time and near real-time mission data to geographically separated organizations. Cavok Mission Systems include the ability to instantly replay the entire operational picture, enabling immediate second phase operational analysis. Cavok's Shared Replay enables synchronized debriefs between multiple geographically separated users.

The Cavok Mission Systems platform has an open architecture, enabling simple integration of machine-to-machine interfaces as well as custom plug-ins that allow users to work within Cavok while operating third-party systems. Cavok Mission Systems come with 24/7 phone and email support to ensure operational readiness.

About Focused Support LLC

Founded in 2011, Focused Support provides mission execution software and professional services to commercial and government agencies. Focused Support provides operationally suitable hardware and software solutions that support various unmanned operations in North America and overseas.

