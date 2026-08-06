Follett Software Includes Trusted AI Across Its K-12 Platform at No Additional Cost

Embedded AI helps districts accelerate adoption while maintaining control over governance, security, and everyday workflows.

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts prepare for the new academic year, many are looking to expand the use of artificial intelligence while balancing growing concerns around cybersecurity, data privacy, and governance. Today, Follett Software announced that AI capabilities will be included at no additional cost for eligible U.S.-based, cloud-hosted customers across supported products in its Library, Technology, and Facilities suites.

Effective August 1, districts using supported Follett Software products can access AI capabilities directly within the software they already use every day, eliminating the need to evaluate, purchase, and implement a separate AI solution.

Rather than asking educators to move work into standalone AI applications, Follett Software brings AI into the trusted operational systems schools already rely on. District administrators remain in control of how AI is enabled, who can access it, and where it is used, helping schools expand AI responsibly while reducing reliance on unmanaged consumer AI tools.

"School leaders shouldn't have to choose between innovation and responsible governance," said Chris Porter, Chief Executive Officer of Follett Software. "Districts are looking for practical ways to use AI without creating more complexity or introducing unnecessary costs. We believe AI belongs inside the software schools already trust, not behind another contract or in another application. By including AI as part of our platform, we're helping districts adopt AI more confidently while keeping educators focused on what matters most: supporting students."

Follett Software AI is embedded directly into the workflows that librarians, technology teams, facilities staff, and administrators already use every day. Because AI is built into existing operational systems, districts can introduce intelligent capabilities through familiar tools rather than asking staff to adopt separate platforms or workflows.

Supported products now include:

Follett Destiny ® Library Manager and Destiny Resource Manager, through the Library AI Assistant, providing AI-powered reporting, collection intelligence, and recommendations that help librarians and curriculum leaders make informed collection decisions.

Library Manager and Destiny Resource Manager, through the Library AI Assistant, providing AI-powered reporting, collection intelligence, and recommendations that help librarians and curriculum leaders make informed collection decisions. IT Asset Manager, and IT Help Desk, through the Technology AI Assistant, including AI Email Ticketing that automatically creates and routes support requests, reducing manual effort and accelerating response times.

Work Orders, through the Facilities AI Assistant, including AI Email Ticketing that streamlines maintenance request creation and routing, helping facilities teams respond more efficiently.

More than 10,000 school districts rely on Follett Software to manage critical school operations every day. That position gives the company a unique opportunity to deliver AI within the trusted environments districts have already selected, secured, and integrated into their technology ecosystems.

"As districts develop their AI strategies, they're asking important questions about governance, privacy, and responsible adoption," said Shane Foster, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Follett Software. "Our approach is to build AI into the operational systems districts already manage, giving administrators control over access while helping educators benefit from AI within familiar workflows. That allows schools to move forward with confidence while reducing the need for unmanaged AI tools."

The announcement reflects Follett Software's broader strategy to deliver practical, trusted AI that strengthens the software schools already depend on rather than introducing another platform to evaluate, secure, or support. As the company continues expanding AI across its products, customers can expect new capabilities designed to automate routine work, surface meaningful insights, and help school teams make faster, more informed decisions.

Follett Software AI recently received industry recognition from Tech & Learning during ISTELive 2026, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering AI that addresses the real operational needs of K-12 schools.

To learn more about Follett Software AI, please click here.

About Follett Software | follettsoftware.com

Follett Software delivers intuitive, unified technology that helps K-12 educators and administrators streamline operations and improve student outcomes. A trusted partner to more than 70,000 schools, Follett provides comprehensive solutions for library, curriculum, IT, and facilities management, all in one platform.

Named to the GSV 150 and recognized by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, Follett Software's award-winning platform provides real-time insights and productivity tools that save time, reduce costs, and support smarter decisions.

With a deep commitment to K-12 success and a legacy of trusted service, Follett Software continues to deliver the clarity, innovation, and support that schools need most.

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SOURCE Follett Software