Follett Software Launches K-12 Event Registration Platform to Eliminate Double Bookings and Recover the True Cost of Community Use

New Event Registration solution integrates community signups and payments with Facilities Schedules in one K-12 facilities platform that gives districts clearer visibility into space use, revenue, and cost recovery.

MCHENRY, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Software, a leading provider of trusted K-12 operations and facilities solutions, today announced the launch of its new Event Registration platform, purpose-built to help school districts manage community program signups, payments, and schedules in one seamless system. Designed specifically for K-12, Event Registration integrates directly with Follett Software's Facilities Schedules, making Follett Software the only vendor to connect public registration, space reservations, and end-to-end facility operations for schools in an integrated solution.

Districts are under increasing pressure to maximize every dollar and demonstrate safety, compliance, and financial accountability each time their buildings are used. Facilities and operations leaders are responsible for knowing exactly who is in the building, what spaces are reserved, and whether community programs are truly covering their costs. Yet, too often, registration, payments, and facility schedules live in disconnected systems. The result is predictable: double bookings, manual workarounds, limited visibility into on-site activity, and uncertainty around cost recovery. Without a unified view of people, space, and revenue, facilities remain reactive when they should be operating as a strategic asset for the district.

K-12 Schools Can Connect Community Registration, Schedules, and Cost Data in One System

Event Registration addresses these challenges by connecting registration, scheduling, and payment workflows in a single K-12 platform. When a class or event is created in Event Registration, it automatically submits a corresponding request to Facilities Schedules, updating the district's master calendar in real time and helping prevent conflicts before they happen.

"School districts are being asked to maximize every resource they have," said Chris Porter, Chief Executive Officer at Follett Software. "Facilities are one of a district's most valuable community assets, but too often the systems that manage them are fragmented. With Event Registration, we're giving facilities and operations leaders one connected platform for schedules, community use, and payments. That means fewer double bookings, less manual work, and clearer insight into whether programs are truly covering the cost of opening your doors."

Built for Facilities, Operations, and Community Education Leaders

Event Registration is built for the teams who run K-12 buildings and programs every day, from facilities and operations to community and continuing education. Districts can configure the platform to support community education, athletics, summer enrichment, performing arts, and third-party rentals, all while keeping staff in control of how, when, and by whom spaces are used.

Key capabilities include:

Course catalog builder for community education, athletics, childcare, and enrichment programs

for community education, athletics, childcare, and enrichment programs Online registration and payments with configurable approval workflows that keep facilities and business services in the loop

with configurable approval workflows that keep facilities and business services in the loop Automatic integration with Facilities Schedules to prevent double bookings and ensure space is successfully reserved on the district master calendar

to prevent double bookings and ensure space is successfully reserved on the district master calendar Customizable forms, rosters, and household-based accounts to simplify management for staff and families

to simplify management for staff and families Detailed reporting on registration, revenue, and attendance so leaders can see which programs and spaces are most in demand

so leaders can see which programs and spaces are most in demand Waitlists, cloning, and email templates to streamline recurring and seasonal programs

to streamline recurring and seasonal programs Support for multiple payment processors and built-in fee management to align with district finance practices

With Event Registration, districts can reduce administrative work, improve the experience for families and community partners, and track participation and revenue more effectively without adding another disconnected system to manage.

Because Event Registration is part of the Follett Facilities Suite, districts can use shared schedules to link community use with work orders, custodial support, and utilities, enabling more accurate cost recovery and better-informed decisions about how space is used over time.

"School districts shouldn't have to reconcile multiple systems just to run a single event," said Shane Foster, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Follett Software. "By connecting registration, scheduling, and payments in one K-12 platform, Event Registration helps facilities and business teams work from the same playbook. When you pair it with Work Orders and Facilities Utilities, districts can see not just who is using a space, but the maintenance, custodial, and utility impact behind that use, turning facilities from a cost center into a strategic asset."

From Cost Center to Strategic Asset

As community expectations rise and budgets tighten, districts are under pressure to justify every dollar spent on facilities. In states such as California, policies like AB 503 are sharpening the focus on documenting and recovering the true cost of external facility use. Nationwide, undocumented facility use and underpriced rentals can quietly drain budgets and expose leaders to scrutiny.

By unifying Event Registration with Facilities Schedules, Work Orders, and Facilities Utilities, Follett Software helps districts:

See how every facility is used, by whom, when, and for what purpose

Connect events and external rentals to the work and resources required to support them

Capture and organize the underlying cost data needed to support internal reviews and compliance reporting

Set defensible, cost-based rates for outside groups, based on real, not assumed, costs

Facilities leaders gain a single, K-12-specific system of record for community use, helping them reduce risk, avoid surprises, and recover costs with greater confidence.

Product Availability

Event Registration is now available as a standalone product or bundled with the Follett Facilities Suite, which includes Facilities Schedules, Work Orders, Facilities Utilities, and additional modules that help districts manage buildings, assets, and community use in one connected platform.

For more information or to request a demo, visit follettsoftware.com.

About Follett Software | follettsoftware.com

Follett Software delivers intuitive, unified technology that helps K-12 educators and administrators streamline operations and improve student outcomes. A trusted partner to more than 70,000 schools, Follett provides comprehensive solutions for library, curriculum, IT, and facilities management, all in one platform.

Named to the GSV 150 and recognized by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, Follett Software's award-winning platform provides real-time insights and productivity tools that save time, reduce costs, and support smarter decisions.

With a deep commitment to K-12 success and a legacy of trusted service, Follett Software continues to deliver the clarity, innovation, and support that schools need most.

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SOURCE Follett Software