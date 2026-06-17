Newton warns that legal-sounding services may be creating consumer confusion about who an attorney actually represents and calls for greater transparency regarding legal representation in the timeshare exit industry.

Gordon Newton, President of Newton Group and Co-Founding Non-Attorney Partner of DC Capital Law, discusses consumer protection, industry accountability, and legal representation during a Bloomberg Television interview that aired June 2, 2026.

Watch the Bloomberg Interview: https://vimeo.com/1199542336?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

PHOENIX, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his recent appearance on Bloomberg Television, nationally recognized timeshare consumer advocate Gordon Newton is calling for greater transparency and consumer protections within the timeshare exit industry.

While only a portion of Newton's interview aired during Bloomberg Television's June 2 broadcast, the full discussion focused on what Newton believes is one of the most misunderstood issues facing consumers today: the difference between legal-sounding services and actual legal representation.

Following Bloomberg Television Interview, Gordon Newton Raises Concerns About Legal Representation in the Timeshare Exit Industry

Consumer Confusion Surrounding Legal Representation

According to Newton, many consumers encounter marketing phrases such as:

Attorney-Backed

Attorney-Led

In-House Counsel

Legal Team

Legal Experts

Attorney Oversight

and understandably assume those descriptions mean they will receive personal legal representation.

According to Newton, that assumption may not always be accurate.

"Those terms sound reassuring, but consumers need to understand that attorney involvement is not the same thing as having an attorney who personally represents them," Newton said.

Newton believes one of the biggest challenges facing consumers is understanding who an attorney actually represents when legal services are advertised or discussed during the sales process.

"The average consumer assumes that if they're paying for legal services, the attorney represents them. But that's not always the case," Newton said. "I think most consumers would be shocked to learn that the attorney they believe is protecting their interests may actually have a legal duty to protect the interests of the exit company instead. That's why consumers need to ask a simple question: Who does the attorney actually represent?"

Newton explained that many consumers never think to ask that question because they assume the answer.

"The question isn't whether an attorney is involved," Newton said. "The question is who that attorney represents."

When consumers are making important financial and legal decisions regarding ending their timeshare ownership, understanding who is legally obligated to protect their interests can make a significant difference.

According to Newton, without a direct attorney-client relationship, consumers may not receive the legal protections commonly associated with legal representation, including attorney-client privilege, fiduciary duties, legal advocacy, and an attorney whose professional obligation is to place the client's interests first.

"Consumers deserve complete transparency," Newton said. "They should know exactly who is providing services, who is responsible for protecting their interests, and whether they actually have personal legal representation before they sign an agreement for timeshare exit services."

A Call for Greater Transparency

Newton believes consumers should receive clear disclosures regarding legal representation and who any attorney involved in a transaction actually represents.

"Consumers shouldn't have to guess," Newton said. "If an attorney is involved, consumers deserve to know whether that attorney represents them, the company, or someone else."

"Consumers deserve to know exactly who is sitting on their side of the table," Newton added. "That's not a controversial idea. It's simply transparency."

Newton believes greater transparency, stronger consumer protections, and meaningful accountability standards will ultimately benefit consumers, legitimate service providers, and the industry as a whole.

Bloomberg Interview Highlights

During the interview, Newton emphasized:

✓ Greater transparency regarding attorney involvement

✓ Clear disclosure regarding who attorneys represent

✓ The importance of direct attorney-client relationships

✓ Consumer education and informed decision-making

✓ Increased transparency throughout the timeshare exit industry

✓ Stronger consumer protections and industry standards

About Gordon Newton

Gordon Newton is Founder and President of Newton Group and is widely recognized as a leading authority on timeshare exits, the evolving timeshare exit industry, and timeshare consumer protection. He is the author of The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit and has spent more than two decades helping thousands of timeshare owners navigate unwanted ownership obligations while advocating for greater transparency, accountability, and consumer protections throughout the timeshare exit industry.

Newton is also the Co-Founding Non-Attorney Partner of DC Capital Law. His work and commentary have been featured by Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, USA Today, Forbes, The Better Business Bureau's Beacon Magazine, U.S. News & World Report, The Dave Ramsey Show, TravelMag, and numerous consumer advocacy publications. He is frequently sought out by national and regional media outlets for his insights on timeshare exits, consumer protection, and developments within the timeshare exit industry.

MEDIA CONTACT

Newton Group

Media Relations Department

Phone: (832) 585-7146

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.NewtonGroup.com

Bloomberg Television Interview

https://vimeo.com/1199542336?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

SOURCE The Newton Group