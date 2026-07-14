National business publication spotlights how Newton Group was intentionally designed to deliver stronger consumer protection, personal legal representation, and factory-direct pricing that traditional timeshare exit companies struggle to match.

MESA, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Newton, Founder and CEO of Newton Group and Founding Non-Attorney Partner and CEO of DC Capital Law, is the featured cover story in a special edition of ValiantCEO Magazine, where he shares why he believes the timeshare exit industry didn't need another exit company—it needed an entirely new business model.

For more than twenty years, Newton has challenged long-standing industry practices by asking a simple question:

ValiantCEO Magazine Names Gordon Newton Cover Story: A Better Model for Timeshare Exit Post this ValiantCEO Magazine Names Gordon Newton Cover Story: A Better Model for Timeshare Exit

What if the entire business was designed around protecting the consumer instead of the company?

That philosophy became the foundation of Newton Group—a company intentionally structured to provide stronger consumer protection, personal legal representation, better service, and factory-direct pricing that traditional timeshare exit companies often struggle to match.

"The timeshare exit industry didn't need another exit company. It needed a better model. Newton Group built one."

— Gordon Newton

Building a Company Around the Consumer

In the ValiantCEO interview, Newton explains that while many companies have tried to improve the traditional timeshare exit model, Newton Group chose a different approach.

Rather than making incremental improvements to an existing system, Newton Group was built from the ground up around one guiding principle:

The attorney should represent the consumer—not the company.

Every Newton Group client receives personal legal representation from a licensed attorney whose legal and ethical duty is to protect and prioritize that client's best interests throughout the exit process.

Newton believes that one distinction fundamentally changes the consumer experience.

"The difference isn't whether an attorney is involved. The difference is who the attorney represents."

He says many consumers don't realize they often pay the same price—or even more—for services that may not include an attorney personally representing them.

"If you needed legal advice, would you rather receive it from an attorney whose legal duty is owed to someone else—or from an attorney whose legal duty is owed to you?" Newton said. "To us, the answer is obvious."

Built for Success. Designed to Deliver More.

Newton says the company's structure—not simply its marketing—is what makes Newton Group fundamentally different.

Instead of layering additional costs between the consumer and legal representation, Newton Group's integrated model streamlines the process while providing every client with personal legal representation.

Newton compares the concept to factory-direct pricing.

"Think about buying directly from the manufacturer instead of through multiple middlemen," Newton said. "You often receive a better product, better service, and a better price because the business is structured differently. That's exactly how we designed Newton Group."

Because of its unique structure, Newton Group believes it can offer consumers a combination of benefits that traditional timeshare exit companies struggle to deliver simultaneously.

Those advantages include:

Personal legal representation for every client

Stronger consumer protection

Better service throughout the exit process

Greater transparency and accountability

Guaranteed pricing that beats standard quotes from traditional timeshare exit companies by 20% or more

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between stronger protection and a better price," Newton said. "Because of how Newton Group is built, we believe they don't have to."

A Different Business Model. A Different Consumer Experience.

Newton believes one of the biggest misconceptions in the exit industry is that all timeshare exit companies operate the same way.

"They don't," he said.

"The business model matters."

He encourages consumers to ask one simple question before hiring any company:

Who does the attorney actually represent?

According to Newton, that question often reveals meaningful differences between companies and the protections available to consumers.

"Consumers deserve more than marketing promises," Newton said. "They deserve transparency, accountability, and an attorney whose legal and ethical duty is to protect and prioritize their interests."

National Recognition for Industry Leadership

The ValiantCEO feature adds to a growing list of national media appearances recognizing Newton's work as one of the country's leading authorities on timeshare exit and consumer protection.

Newton has appeared on or been interviewed by:

Bloomberg Television

CNBC

Fox Business

ABC

NBC

CBS

FOX

The Dave Ramsey Show

His work has also been featured by Forbes, U.S. News, USA Today, Phoenix Magazine, Better Business Bureau Beacon Magazine, TravelMag, and numerous other national publications.

Newton is also the author of The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, a consumer education resource downloaded more than 50,000 times.

Looking Ahead

Newton believes the future of the timeshare exit industry belongs to organizations willing to rethink the traditional model.

"The legal profession has always understood that an attorney has one obligation—to protect the client's interests," Newton said. "We simply asked why timeshare owners shouldn't receive that same level of protection."

He added:

"Newton Group wasn't built to be another timeshare exit company. It was built to be the best one."

The complete ValiantCEO interview is available at:

https://valiantceo.com/magazine-gordon-newton-special-edition/

About Gordon Newton

Gordon Newton is the Founder and CEO of Newton Group and the Founding Non-Attorney Partner and CEO of DC Capital Law. Widely recognized as the nation's leading authority on timeshare exit, Newton has spent more than two decades helping families permanently exit unwanted timeshare ownership. He is the author of The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, which has been downloaded more than 50,000 times, and his work has been featured by Bloomberg Television, CNBC, Fox Business, Forbes, U.S. News, USA Today, the Better Business Bureau, AARP, and numerous national media outlets.

About Newton Group

Founded in 2003, Newton Group has helped more than 30,000 families permanently exit unwanted timeshare ownership.

Rather than simply improving the traditional timeshare exit model, Newton Group reimagined it.

The company was intentionally built around one simple principle:

Consumers deserve an attorney whose legal duty is to them. Not the exit company. Not the sales team. Not the resort. The timeshare owner.

Through its unique business structure, every client receives personal legal representation from a licensed attorney whose legal and ethical duty is to protect and prioritize that client's best interests—not the interests of another party.

That same structure allows Newton Group to provide what it calls factory-direct pricing—delivering stronger protection, better service, greater transparency, and pricing that traditional timeshare exit companies simply cannot compete with. Newton Group backs that commitment with a guarantee to beat standard written quotes from traditional timeshare exit companies by 20% or more.

Newton Group believes the future of timeshare exit isn't another cancellation company—it is a better business model.

A model intentionally designed to provide stronger protection. Better service. Personal legal representation. Greater transparency. And a better price.

Because when you build a company around the consumer instead of the company, everyone wins.

Erik Ellingsen

(832) 585-7146

Newton Group Media

[email protected]

SOURCE The Newton Group