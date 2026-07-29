Following Its AHRMM26 Debut, Genesis Opens Agentic AI Design Partner Program for Hospital Supply Chain Leaders

After unveiling its Surgical Procedure Cost Savings Agent at AHRMM26, Genesis invites hospitals and health systems in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland to join its Agentic AI Design Partner Program.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CORK, Ireland, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its debut at AHRMM26, Genesis Automation Healthcare has opened its Agentic AI Design Partner Program to hospitals and health systems in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland. At the conference, the company gave the first public demonstration of its Surgical Procedure Cost Savings Agent, and is now inviting supply chain leaders to help shape it.

In a live demonstration during the Supply Chain Spotlight session, "The Agent in the Room: Turning OR Spend into Savings with Agentic AI," Genesis President Jason Smith showed how the agent ran against real clinical data, compressing into a single 30-minute session an operating-room cost analysis that Genesis believes would typically take a supply chain team up to eight months to complete by hand. The agent generated a surgeon-versus-surgeon cost scorecard, identified standardization opportunities, and surfaced contract-alignment recommendations, before closing with a one-click governance pack that consolidated the findings into a single value analysis. Every finding carried the clinical context, confidence score, and reasoning behind it.

Smith said, "The agent today recommends, simulates, and alerts. It does not decide, and it does not act unless a healthcare professional chooses to act on its recommendation. That is deliberate. Hospitals have been consistent: they want AI to surface patterns and flag anomalies, with their clinicians and expert staff in the loop to make the call."

The agent is built on Genesis's foundation of more than 10 years of operational clinical supply chain data and workflow integration across more than 400 hospital sites, with 1.64 million real perioperative procedures underpinning the prototype shown at AHRMM26.

Join the Agentic AI Design Partner Program

The Agentic AI Design Partner Program is now open. Genesis invites hospital and health system executives in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland to pressure-test the agent, refine it against their own data, define where the trust line sits in their organization, and shape the rollout on their terms. Every participating site will complete a data-readiness review before the agent is enabled, consistent with Genesis's position that a good recommendation depends on good data.

To express interest or learn more, contact the Genesis team at [email protected] or visit genesisahc.com.

About Genesis

Genesis is the Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform, consolidating fragmented clinical supply data and workflows into one orchestration layer that clinical supply chain executives and their AI agents use to drive operational and financial outcomes, from the storeroom to the operating room to the boardroom. Genesis serves more than 400 hospital sites in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For more information, visit genesisahc.com.

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SOURCE Genesis Automation Healthcare