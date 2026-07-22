Genesis Automation Healthcare to Debut Unified Platform and Launch Agentic AI Design Partner Program at AHRMM26

The newly unified company and its leadership team will preview the Genesis platform, launch the Agentic AI Design Partner Program, and share the Allegheny Health Network case study at the Annual Conference & Exhibition in San Antonio.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CORK, Ireland, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Automation Healthcare will make its debut before top healthcare supply chain and inventory management executives at AHRMM26, the Annual Conference & Exhibition of the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management, taking place July 26 to 28, 2026, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event marks the first time Genesis will appear publicly as a unified company, following the combination of three leading healthcare technology businesses: Genesis (inventory management), Kermit (implant and spend management), and Meperia (content and contract management).

Genesis's newly appointed leadership team, announced earlier this month, will be on the floor throughout the conference, including Jason Smith, President; Elizabeth Goddard, Senior Vice President of Global Sales; Patti Hoch, Global Vice President of Client Success and Professional Services; and Charles Ribeiro, Vice President of Product.

Genesis offers a Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform purpose-built for healthcare, providing hospitals and health systems with complete visibility and actionable intelligence across The Clinical Supply Lifecycle™. At AHRMM26, the company will preview its unified platform, give a first look at its agentic AI for surgical supply chain, and launch its Agentic AI Design Partner Program. Genesis will exhibit at Booth #1310 and is confirmed for two sessions on Tuesday, July 28.

"AHRMM is where hospital supply chain leaders meet to solve the problems that matter most," said Jason Smith, President of Genesis Automation Healthcare. "Genesis's Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform puts patient safety, first and foremost, alongside financial and operational excellence. In San Antonio, we are excited to introduce the new, unified Genesis to the healthcare supply chain practitioners we passionately built this for."

Genesis will present two sessions on the AHRMM26 program:

Supply Chain Spotlight: "The Agent in the Room: Turning OR Spend into Savings with Agentic AI"

Tuesday, July 28, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Presented by Jason Smith, President, Genesis Automation Healthcare. The session will preview how agentic AI can detect contract drift, billing discrepancies, and surgical preference card deviations across the operating room, drawing on clinical signal from more than 1.64 million procedures.

Learning Lab: "Reducing OR Bill-Only Discrepancies Through Automation"

Tuesday, July 28, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Presented by Scott Meiser, Vice President, Supply Chain, Allegheny Health Network (AHN), with Marisa Bartemes, Vice President of Client Services, Genesis Automation Healthcare. The session will share how AHN is using automation to address bill-only complexity in the operating room.

Agentic AI Design Partner Program

At AHRMM26, Genesis will launch its Agentic AI Design Partner Program, inviting hospital and health system executives in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland to help shape its agentic AI for surgical supply chain. Partners will pressure-test the agent, refine it against their own data, and define where the trust line sits in their organization. Executives attending the conference can learn more at Booth #1310 or in the Supply Chain Spotlight session.

Proven Results Across the Customer Base

Across the combined customer base, the Genesis platform has helped more than 400 hospitals and health systems in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland achieve:

$760 million in savings

4,000+ clinical hours freed for patient care

38% lower on-hand inventory

Visit Genesis at AHRMM26

Booth #1310 will be staffed throughout exhibit hall hours, with live demonstrations of the Genesis platform and a first look at the company's agentic AI for surgical supply chain. Supply chain and inventory management executives are invited to stop by the booth or request a meeting in advance by emailing [email protected].

About Genesis Automation Healthcare

Genesis Automation Healthcare provides a Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform purpose-built for healthcare. Formed through the combination of Genesis (inventory management), Kermit (implant and spend management), and Meperia (content and contract management), Genesis gives hospitals and health systems complete visibility and actionable intelligence across The Clinical Supply Lifecycle™, integrating with existing ERP, EHR, and catalog systems rather than replacing them. The platform supports more than 400 hospital sites across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Learn more at www.genesisahc.com.

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SOURCE Genesis Automation Healthcare