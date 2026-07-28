Following TPG Investment, Smith + Howard Expands International Tax Practice with Addition of Matthew Halpern

— Seasoned international tax advisor brings nearly 15 years of experience helping individuals and multinational companies navigate complex cross-border tax matters —

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith + Howard, a nationally recognized assurance, tax, advisory and wealth management firm, today announced that Matthew Halpern has joined the firm as an International Tax Principal. Halpern will help lead the continued growth of Smith + Howard's international tax practice, advising individuals and multinational organizations on complex cross-border transactions, tax planning and structuring, compliance, and employee global mobility.

Matthew Halpern

The strategic hire reflects Smith + Howard's continued investment in expanding specialized advisory capabilities following TPG's recently announced investment in the firm, which is accelerating national growth, technology innovation, and talent acquisition across key practice areas.

Halpern joins Smith + Howard from a leading national accounting and advisory firm, where he served as Managing Director and led the Southeast international tax practice, overseeing a team of more than a dozen professionals across multiple offices. He has advised public and privately held multinational companies across the technology, manufacturing, professional services, and other sectors on international tax strategy, mergers and acquisitions, global structuring, and evolving international tax regulations.

"Matt's addition represents another important step in our long-term growth strategy," said Sean Spitzer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Smith + Howard. "As more of our clients expand globally, they need increasingly sophisticated international tax guidance. Matt brings deep technical expertise, strong leadership, and extensive experience helping multinational organizations navigate complex international tax challenges. Following our recent partnership with TPG, we are continuing to invest in exceptional talent and specialized capabilities that help our clients navigate change and position Smith + Howard for continued national growth."

Halpern's experience spans controlled foreign corporations (CFCs), global intangible low-tax income (GILTI), Subpart F income, foreign tax credits, withholding tax, international restructuring, inpatriate and expatriate taxation, and cross-border transactions. In addition to advising clients, he has built and mentored high-performing teams while driving practice development and revenue growth.

"Smith + Howard has built a strong reputation for investing in its people, clients, and specialized advisory capabilities," said Halpern. "The firm's continued growth, combined with its partnership with TPG, creates a tremendous opportunity to further expand its international tax practice. I look forward to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex global tax landscape while contributing to the firm's long-term vision."

Currently based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Halpern earned a Master of Science in taxation from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Stockton University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a nationally recognized assurance, tax and advisory firm serving clients across industries including construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, insurance captives and transportation and logistics. The firm delivers a full suite of services, ranging from audit, tax, international tax, transfer pricing, state and local tax, cyber risk compliance and SOC reporting. Through its Family of Companies, Smith + Howard also provides wealth management, sales and use tax, property tax, specialty tax services such as Cost Segregation Studies and R&D tax credit advisory, management consulting, human capital consulting, and executive search services, supporting businesses at every stage of growth.

Media Contact:

Lisa Hagendorf

Centerpiece Public Relations

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SOURCE Smith + Howard