Smith + Howard Acquires BPS, Expanding Presence in South Carolina and Strengthening Southeast Advisory Capabilities

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith + Howard, a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of Bauknight Pietras & Stormer, P.A. ("BPS"), one of the largest locally owned public accounting firms in South Carolina. This strategic acquisition extends Smith + Howard's regional presence and strengthens its growing footprint across the Southeastern United States.

BPS—a Top 250 Firm recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting—has earned a strong reputation for delivering tailored advisory services and trusted guidance across a broad range of industries. As part of Smith + Howard, BPS joins a firm with shared values, a client-first culture, and a common approach to service. Clients will benefit from broader resources, deeper technical expertise, and enhanced capabilities.

"This acquisition reflects our continued focus on thoughtful, high-quality growth that expands both our geographic reach and our service depth," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard. "BPS brings specialized expertise, strong client relationships, and a team that shares our values and commitment to exceptional client service. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients while continuing to invest in our people and our platform."

The addition of BPS supports Smith + Howard's long-term growth strategy by enhancing its capabilities, while also extending the firm's reach into a key strategic Southeast market. BPS's expertise bolsters Smith+Howard's presence in shared industries such as construction, real estate, and manufacturing and distribution. It also extends Smith+Howard's reach into BPS's core industries, including captive insurance and telecommunications, and enhances advisory services such as forensic accounting and litigation support.

"Joining Smith + Howard marks an exciting next chapter for our firm and our clients," said Jay Swearingen, Managing Shareholder at BPS. "This partnership strengthens our ability to ensure the long-term success of our employees and our clients by expanding the services, resources, and expertise we bring to the table. It aligns us with a firm that shares our commitment to trust, innovation, and collaborative relationships, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional accounting and advisory services while supporting sustainable growth for everyone involved."

Following the close of the acquisition, BPS will begin transitioning to the Smith + Howard brand. Clients will continue working with their existing service teams while benefiting from Smith + Howard's broader suite of audit, tax, advisory, and specialized consulting services.

This latest acquisition builds on Smith + Howard's momentum, including its recent acquisition of Horton, Lee & Burnett in Birmingham, Alabama, which amplified the firm's presence in the Southeast and further reinforced its advisory and accounting capabilities. Smith + Howard continues to execute on its strategy of blending organic growth with targeted acquisitions that enhance service depth, geographic reach, and long-term value for clients.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In November 2022, Broad Sky Partners partnered with Smith + Howard as the firm's first external investor.

About Smith + Howard:

Smith + Howard is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm serving clients across industries including construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and transportation and logistics. The firm delivers a full suite of services, ranging from audit, tax, international tax, transfer pricing, cyber risk compliance, and R&D tax credits to SOC reporting and more. Through its Family of Companies, Smith + Howard also provides wealth management, sales and use tax, property tax, management consulting, human capital consulting, and executive search services, supporting businesses at every stage of growth.

About BPS:

BPS is an advisory firm based in Columbia, South Carolina. Established in 1991, BPS is among the Southeast's premier accounting and consulting firms and among the largest locally owned public accounting firms in South Carolina with nearly 100 Certified Public Accountants and professional staff. BPS is a strategic, trusted partner to clients in the insurance, construction and real estate, trusts and estates, hospitality, manufacturing, distribution, professional services, telecommunications, and technology industries.

