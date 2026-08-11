Fontana Candle Co. Named to Inc.'s Top U.S. Manufacturers List, Unveils New Candle Label Design Ahead of Facility Expansion

The family-owned candle manufacturer celebrates national recognition, refreshed branding and continued expansion.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontana Candle Co. has been named Inc.'s Top #31 U.S. Manufacturer, marking another milestone in the company's rapid growth. The recognition comes as Fontana unveils redesigned labels across its candle collection and prepares for a major manufacturing facility expansion this September.

The family-owned candle manufacturer celebrates national recognition, refreshed branding and continued expansion.

This fall, Fontana will expand its Lancaster, Pennsylvania manufacturing operations, increasing production capacity and positioning the company for continued growth as one of the country's leading manufacturers of 100% natural candles. The company's candles are made exclusively with MADE SAFE® certified raw materials, using only beeswax, coconut oil and pure essential oils and free from synthetic fragrances.

What began as a candle-making hobby for husband-and-wife founders Eric and Katie Roering eight years ago has grown into a nationally recognized brand built on ingredient transparency, clean manufacturing and intentionally designed products that customers are proud to display in their homes.

"Being recognized once again by Inc. is an exciting milestone for our team and a reflection of how far we've come," said Co-Founder Eric Roering. "The timing feels perfect. From the beginning, we've believed a candle should be as beautiful as it is trustworthy. Our new labels bring that vision to life by combining modern design with ingredient transparency, so it's even easier for customers to recognize our commitment to certified nontoxic products at a glance."

The redesigned labels introduce a vibrant, color-driven look inspired by each scent in the collection designed specifically for retail growth. From Pure Vanilla to Cinnamon Orange Clove, each candle conveys full ingredient transparency, while also making the brand name font and center for easy shopping on store shelves.

Fontana Candle Co. is growing rapidly. The company was just named one of Inc's Fastest Growing Companies for a second year in a row. Fontana Candle Co. went up in ranking to #1063 from #1183 last year.

The company has also surpassed 2 million candles sold while expanding distribution across its direct-to-consumer website, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and retail partners. This continued growth reflects increasing consumer demand for clean, American-made home fragrance products. The facility expansion will significantly increase production capacity and position Fontana as the largest 100% natural candle manufacturer in the U.S.

For more information, visit fontanacandlecompany.com.

About Fontana Candle Co.:

A family-owned brand, Fontana Candle Co. creates MADE SAFE® certified candles with complete ingredient transparency, using only beeswax, coconut oil and pure essential oils — never synthetic fragrance. The brand offers eight signature scents year-round, alongside seasonal collections and exclusive collaborations, redefining clean home fragrance. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Fontana Candle Co.