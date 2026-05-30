Fontana Candle Co. Announces Major U.S. Manufacturing Expansion Scheduled for This Fall

The company is expected to scale production to 24,000 candles per day,

positioning itself as the largest 100% natural candle manufacturer in the nation.

LANCASTER, Pa., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontana Candle Co., a family-owned natural candle brand, today announced a significant manufacturing expansion set for this fall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. According to the company, the move will position it as the largest 100% natural candle manufacturer in the U.S.

Fontana Candle Co., a family-owned natural candle brand, today announced a significant manufacturing expansion set for this fall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The move will position it as the largest 100% natural candle manufacturer in the U.S.

Founded in 2018 as a candle-making "date night" hobby, Fontana Candle Co. has rapidly scaled from small-batch production at local markets, where founders hand-poured just 6 to 12 candles at a time, to a national brand producing approximately 3,000 candles per day. In fact, Fontana Candle Co. was named #39 Fastest Growing Manufacturer on the Inc. 5000 list. This September, the brand is expanding production by 8x, with production capacity expected to reach 24,000 candles per day or roughly 1,000 candles per hour.

The company's growth comes amid rising consumer demand for non-toxic home products, ingredient transparency and American-made manufacturing. In a category still dominated by synthetic fragrances and overseas production, Fontana Candle Co. has taken a different path: 100% U.S.-based manufacturing using MADE SAFE® certified raw materials, made only with beeswax, coconut oil and pure essential oils.

"People are paying closer attention to what comes into their homes and we think that kind of honesty and care should be the norm," said Co-Founder Eric Roering. "Our mission is to make clean, natural candles everyone can enjoy. This expansion allows us to meet demand while staying committed to clean ingredients, transparency and American manufacturing."

Since its launch, Fontana Candle Co. has grown from $22,835 in revenue in 2018 to $4.7 million in 2025, with projections approaching $10 million this year. The company has also surpassed 2 million candles sold and expanded distribution across its direct-to-consumer website, Amazon, TikTok Shop and retail partners including Grove Collaborative and Live Healthillie.

For more information, visit fontanacandlecompany.com.

About Fontana Candle Co.:

A family-owned brand, Fontana Candle Co. creates MADE SAFE® certified candles with complete ingredient transparency, using only beeswax, coconut oil, and pure essential oils — never synthetic fragrance. The brand offers eight signature scents year-round, alongside seasonal collections and exclusive collaborations, redefining clean home fragrance. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Fontana Candle Co.