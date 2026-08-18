Food & Wine Best New Chefs Awards Celebration Open to the Public for the First Time in 38-Year History

A limited number of tickets go on sale today exclusively through Resy for the September 15 celebration in New York City.

NEW YORK, August 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, a limited number of tickets to the 2026 Food & Wine Best New Chefs awards ceremony and celebration, taking place September 15 in New York City, are available exclusively through Resy as part of Food & Wine's partnership with American Express. This year's event will be emceed by actor, producer, and comedian Joel McHale and hosted by Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis.

Long considered one of the restaurant industry's most prestigious annual events, the Best New Chefs awards ceremony, where Food & Wine reveals and celebrates its newest class of Best New Chefs alongside world-renowned chefs, hospitality leaders, and media, has traditionally been invitation-only. This year, for the first time, a limited number of guests will have the rare opportunity to experience the celebration from inside the room.

Hosted inside ZZ's Club, the private members' club from Major Food Group founded by Jeff Zalaznick with 2012 Food & Wine Best New Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, the event also offers guests rare access to one of New York City's most exclusive private entertainment spaces.

Guests will enjoy one-night-only dishes from acclaimed Best New Chef alumni, premium wines and cocktails, an awards presentation emceed by actor, producer, and comedian Joel McHale alongside Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis, and the chance to witness one of the food world's most celebrated traditions firsthand.

Featured Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni serving signature dishes will include Kwame Onwuachi (2019), Michael Anthony (2002) and Aretah Ettarh (2025), Eunji Lee (2023), Calvin Eng (2022), and Rick Bayless (1988), alongside signature bites from ZZ's Club and Carbone.

"Our favorite time of year at Food & Wine is introducing the new class of Best New Chefs," said Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine. "They're the most dynamic culinary talent in America, and the Best New Chefs awards celebration brings that to life. We're excited to welcome diners in for the first time, giving them the chance to experience these incredible chefs before the rest of the world discovers them."

"At Resy, we're committed to helping shape the future of hospitality through our products, our editorial storytelling, and championing the operators and chefs who move the industry forward. Food & Wine's Best New Chefs program is a natural extension of that commitment," said Hannah Kelly, Resy Chief Marketing Officer. "This year, we're thrilled to give diners the opportunity to discover and celebrate the next generation of culinary leaders while spotlighting the talent and creativity that will define dining for years to come."

The evening will also feature premium wines, craft cocktails, and experiences from American Express and Resy, alongside additional participating brand partners.

Tickets are available beginning August 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET, exclusively through Resy.

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: ZZ's Club, New York City

Tickets: $395 per person (plus tax)

Availability: Limited to 50 public tickets and available on a first-come, first-served basis. A maximum of 6 tickets per purchase.

Includes: Full access to the Best New Chefs awards ceremony, chef tastings, premium beverages, and the evening's programming.

For tickets and additional information, visit Resy here. Terms apply. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine, the ultimate culinary authority, celebrates the global epicurean experience through its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. Food & Wine is part of the People Inc. publishing family which is owned and operated by People Incorporated (NASDAQ: PPLI).

ABOUT FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS

Since 1988, Food & Wine Best New Chefs has recognized rising culinary talent before they become some of the most defining figures in American dining, with alumni going on to earn the industry's highest honors and widespread national acclaim. Alumni include Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Nancy Silverton, Tom Colicchio, Grant Achatz, David Chang, Stephanie Izard, Kwame Onwuachi, and more.

ABOUT RESY

Resy is a digital dining platform that powers restaurants around the world and provides reservation booking for passionate diners. With the powerful backing of American Express, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a vast network of highly engaged diners. Resy is a destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations. For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com.

SOURCE FOOD & WINE