Recognition awarded to Top 15% of companies assessed over a 12-month period reflects quality of company's sustainability management system and commitment to transparency

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson-Jameson, a leading distributor in the food processing industry, has announced that it has earned a Silver Medal from EcoVadis – a recognition awarded to the Top 15% of companies assessed over 12 months. The award reflects the quality of Nelson-Jameson's sustainability management system and demonstrates its commitment to promoting transparency. Nelson-Jameson had earned consecutive Bronze Medals in the previous two years.

Food Processing Distributor Nelson-Jameson Earns Prestigious EcoVadis Silver Medal

As a "golden-rule" company, Nelson-Jameson is focused on maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity, and kindness, and a commitment to operating ethically with respect for people, the community, and the environment. This past year's efforts included a further focus on sustainable supply, training opportunities, policy updates, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"Operating sustainably helps us find new efficiencies, mitigate risk, and build up meaningful relationships for the long term," says Mathew Bartkowiak, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Development at Nelson-Jameson. "Earning a Silver Medal from EcoVadis helps us to see we are making meaningful progress, while encouraging us to keep doing all we can to help ensure a sustainable, successful future ahead for all of our stakeholders."

EcoVadis, known as the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings globally, has established a network of more than 100,000 rated companies of all sizes. Companies proactively choose to participate in its Business Sustainability Index, and receive a total score as measured against all rated organizations, and individual sub-scores that measure ratings as compared to peers and competitors. Nelson-Jameson received a total score of 75 this year, up from 68 the previous year, placing the company in the 87th percentile for all assessed organizations globally.

Nelson-Jameson is committed to participating in the EcoVadis Business Sustainability Index assessment annually. Nelson-Jameson also plans to release its annual corporate responsibility report in January 2027. By sharing the company's progress annually, Nelson-Jameson highlights its commitment to furthering its ESG goals, encompassing everything from food safety and quality to sustainable supplier practices.

More information on the company can be found at https://ecovadis.com/ and https://nelsonjameson.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 80,000 curated products, and employs more than 300 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more information, please visit nelsonjameson.com

Media Contact:

Jarrod Rice

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Phone number: 715-387-1151

SOURCE Nelson-Jameson