Food Safety Tech Launches FSTR to Bring Independent Benchmark Intelligence to the Food Industry

Anchor study, the Food Safety Digital Maturity Benchmark, debuts at the 15th Anniversary Food Safety Consortium, October 21-23 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Safety Tech, in a joint venture with industry tech research veteran David Hatch, today launched Food Safety Tech Research (FSTR), a research and advisory practice focused exclusively on food safety, technology, and data-driven operational performance.

FSTR launches with its Food Safety Digital Maturity Benchmark, the first comprehensive study of how food and beverage manufacturers adopt digital technologies: where they succeed, where they face barriers, and how maturity influences food safety, resilience, and business performance.

FSTR - The first independent technology benchmark research provider to the Food & Beverage industry.

Food companies have invested for years in software, automation, analytics, traceability, and most recently artificial intelligence, with no independent yardstick for progress. Vendors publish case studies. Analysts publish opinions. Companies measure themselves. FSTR's primary research and longitudinal benchmarks will give manufacturers practical intelligence for investment decisions, and providers, insurers, and investors credible market insight.

"Digital transformation is no longer optional, but organizations still lack independent evidence to separate technology promises from measurable business outcomes," said David Hatch, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of FSTR. "Our goal is trusted, research-driven insight that helps organizations understand where they are today, where they can improve tomorrow, and how the industry is evolving."

Rick Biros, Founder and President of Innovative Publishing and FSTR Co-Founder, called the launch a natural evolution. "For over fifteen years, Food Safety Tech has helped the industry understand emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and best practices. FSTR extends that mission by generating original research the industry can use to make smarter decisions."

Qualified professionals at food and beverage manufacturers are invited to participate confidentially and anonymously. Participants receive the full findings report and a personalized maturity scorecard.

About Food Safety Tech Research

Food Safety Tech Research (FSTR) is an independent research and advisory organization advancing food safety through primary research, benchmarking, and data-driven intelligence. A subsidiary of Innovative Publishing, it is the research division of Food Safety Tech.

About Food Safety Tech

Food Safety Tech is a leading media, education, and events platform serving the global food safety community through original journalism, events, and digital content that informs, connects, and advances food safety professionals.

Take the Benchmark Survey: https://conjointly.online/study/665367/xtapnvxxep79t4x9jl0w

Learn more: foodsafetytech.com/research

MEDIA CONTACT

David Hatch

Chief Research Officer

508-868-3869

[email protected]

SOURCE Food Safety Tech Research