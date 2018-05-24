For CPR & AED Awareness Week (June 1 - 7) CPR Party™ Announces Attempt to Break World Record for the Largest CPR Lesson

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Water Safety Month and National CPR & AED Awareness Week (June 1 - 7), CPR Party™ is announcing it will host a nationwide CPR lesson with the mission to break the current Guinness World Record. The 2013 World Record title is currently held by an organization in Germany where 11,840 participants were given a CPR lesson. Along with their training partner, Rescue One Training for Life, CPR Party™ is encouraging organizations including schools, nonprofit organizations and corporations to join the life-saving movement.
According to the American Heart Association, almost 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR Party™ founder Laura Metro says, "If someone nearby doesn't perform CPR you will die. It's that simple."
CPR Party™ is doing this not only to raise CPR awareness but to actually teach CPR to thousands simultaneously. After participating the The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™, Metro was inspired to create a similar event for CPR. "We will be working over this next year to organize current partners and secure sponsorships with organizations large and small to host this life-saving party", Laura says.
According to the CDC, for each drowning victim in the USA, five children go to the hospital for a non-fatal drowning event. The CDC notes that this is underestimated as there is no systematic reporting mechanism for non-fatal drowning. Early rescue of drowning victims (within five minutes of submersion) and immediate CPR are the best chance of a complete recovery.
About CPR Party™ and The World's Largest CPR Lesson
CPR Party™ is a nonprofit organization focused on helping to save lives where it counts, at home. CPR Party™ organizes community and corporate CPR awareness parties to teach life saving CPR skills. CPR Party™ teaches CPR awareness but encourages people to get certified and directs those to their nationwide training partner Rescue One Training For Life, an authorized American Heart Association Training Center.
