According to the American Heart Association, almost 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR Party™ founder Laura Metro says, "If someone nearby doesn't perform CPR you will die. It's that simple."

CPR Party™ is doing this not only to raise CPR awareness but to actually teach CPR to thousands simultaneously. After participating the The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™, Metro was inspired to create a similar event for CPR. "We will be working over this next year to organize current partners and secure sponsorships with organizations large and small to host this life-saving party", Laura says.

According to the CDC, for each drowning victim in the USA, five children go to the hospital for a non-fatal drowning event. The CDC notes that this is underestimated as there is no systematic reporting mechanism for non-fatal drowning. Early rescue of drowning victims (within five minutes of submersion) and immediate CPR are the best chance of a complete recovery.

Follow the progress on Twitter with #WLCPRParty

For more information visit https://cprworldrecord.com/ or email CPR Party™ at info@thecprparty.org

About CPR Party™ and The World's Largest CPR Lesson

CPR Party™ is a nonprofit organization focused on helping to save lives where it counts, at home. CPR Party™ organizes community and corporate CPR awareness parties to teach life saving CPR skills. CPR Party™ teaches CPR awareness but encourages people to get certified and directs those to their nationwide training partner Rescue One Training For Life, an authorized American Heart Association Training Center.

Follow CPR Party™ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or www.thecprparty.org

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion at Marion Public Relations

623-308-2638

Kristen@marionpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-cpr--aed-awareness-week-june-1---7-cpr-party-announces-attempt-to-break-world-record-for-the-largest-cpr-lesson-300654223.html

SOURCE CPR Party™

Related Links

http://www.thecprparty.org

