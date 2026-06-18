For the Third Consecutive Year, Neighbors Bank Is One of America's Top USDA Lenders

Neighbors Bank ranks #3 among all USDA lenders nationwide, accepting recognition in Washington, D.C. for the third straight year during National Homeownership Month.

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Bank, a national online mortgage lender built to make homebuying more affordable, accessible, and achievable, has been awarded a USDA Rural Development Top Origination Award for the third consecutive year. The recognition ranks Neighbors Bank the #3 USDA lender by total loan closing volume.

Jake Vehige, President of Neighbors Bank, accepts the USDA Rural Development Top Origination Award on July 17th, 2026 on behalf of the Neighbors Bank team.

USDA Rural Development hosted its 2026 National Lender of the Year Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on June 17th in the Jamie L. Whitten USDA Building, and members of the Neighbors Bank team, including President of Mortgage Lending Jake Vehige, were present to accept the recognition from Joe Gilson, Chief of Staff, USDA Rural Development.

Neighbors Bank has now been recognized among the top USDA lenders nationwide for three consecutive years.

The USDA Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program offers zero down payment financing for low-to-moderate income buyers in rural and suburban communities across the country. For the borrowers Neighbors Bank was built to serve, it is often the clearest path to homeownership.

"This award means a lot to our team because of who it represents," said Ashley Harris, Director of Homebuyer Education at Neighbors Bank. "Every USDA loan we close is someone who qualified, who worked for it, and who just needed a lender willing to recognize the opportunity and put it in front of them. Most borrowers come to us thinking they need years more before they can buy. When we show them they may already qualify, it changes what they believe is possible."

The recognition carries particular weight during June, which marks National Homeownership Month. With the national median home price above $400,000, the USDA program remains one of the few genuine on-ramps to homeownership for buyers who have the income and the motivation but lacks the savings for a substantial down payment.

"When we talk about making homebuying achievable, USDA is one of the most powerful tools we have to back that up," said Jake Vehige, President of Mortgage Lending at Neighbors Bank. "Being a top USDA lender three years running reflects the depth of expertise our team brings to every conversation. We don't just offer the program. We know it inside and out, and that makes a real difference for buyers who are counting on us to get it right."

Neighbors Bank has closed more than 15,000 purchase loans in its history, with 74 percent going to first-time homebuyers and nearly half serving low-to-moderate income borrowers. USDA loans represent approximately 25 percent of the bank's total loan volume. The bank lends in 49 states and Washington, D.C., operates entirely remotely, and holds a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot across hundreds of verified reviews.

About Neighbors Bank

Neighbors Bank is a national mortgage lender on a mission to enhance lives. Founded in 1945 in Clarence, Missouri, the bank has grown into a digital-first lender operating across 49 states and headquartered in Columbia, MO. Neighbors Bank specializes in government-backed and low-to-no down payment loan programs, including USDA, FHA, VA, and down payment assistance options. Not affiliated or endorsed by any government agency. NMLS #491986. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at neighborsbank.com.

Contact: Alyssa Patzius

VP of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Neighbors Bank