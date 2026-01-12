New Neighbors Bank Analysis Reveals the Top 10 U.S. Cities Where First-Time Homebuyers Can Afford to Put Down Roots in 2026

Mid-sized Midwest metros stand out as affordability, job stability and quality of life outweigh coastal price pressures

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Bank today released its list of Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2026 , highlighting 10 U.S. markets where buyers can find affordable monthly payments, stable jobs and a high quality of life. The report shows homeownership remains within reach in mid-sized metros, where housing costs align with local incomes and everyday expenses are easier to manage than in major coastal cities.

Neighbors Bank compiled the rankings by analyzing cities with populations over 115,000 where total monthly housing costs stay at or below 35% of median household income. The analysis also weighed quality-of-life measures including crime, employment, commute times, childcare costs, home appreciation and entertainment options.

The 2026 list of Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers includes Peoria, Ill.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; South Bend, Ind.; Davenport, Iowa; Rockford, Ill.; Wichita, Kan.; Toledo, Ohio; Lansing, Mich. and Wichita Falls, Texas. Together, these markets span the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the Plains, reflecting a shift toward regions that offer affordability, but don't sacrifice quality of life.

Across the list, common strengths include lower home prices, shorter commute times and steadier job markets compared to higher priced larger coastal metros. Top-ranked Peoria ranks highest overall for affordability and quality of life; Rockford leads the group in recent home price appreciation; Davenport and Toledo offer some of the lowest housing cost burdens and Wichita Falls is notable for its exceptionally low entry prices and commute times. Collectively, these markets demonstrate that first-time buyers can still find paths to ownership that balance upfront costs, monthly payments and everyday livability.

"Affordability was an important factor, but it wasn't the only thing we looked at," said Jake Vehige, president of mortgage lending at Neighbors Bank. "We focused on places where first-time buyers can afford a home and enjoy a strong quality of life that includes entertainment, reasonable commutes and everyday conveniences. This is proof that you don't have to live in a major coastal metro to live well in 2026."

Top 10 Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2026

1. Peoria, Ill.

Median home price: $161,868

Median monthly housing cost: $1,492

Housing cost as a percent of income: 25%

Set along the Illinois River, Peoria tops the list by pairing some of the lowest housing and living costs with the strongest overall quality-of-life score. Residents enjoy riverfront attractions like the Peoria Riverfront Museum, lively festivals and an expanding network of trails and parks, offering plenty of recreation and community engagement. Home values have risen steadily but remain affordable, giving first-time buyers a realistic path into the market without intense competition. Short commutes, accessible childcare and a healthcare-driven job base anchored by major employers like OSF HealthCare and UnityPoint Health provide financial breathing room and long-term stability.

2. Fort Wayne, Ind.

Median home price: $246,963

Median monthly housing cost: $1,880

Housing cost as a percent of income: 33%

Fort Wayne blends Midwest affordability with a revitalized downtown, expanding trail systems and a growing arts and cultural scene. Residents enjoy attractions like the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Botanical Conservatory and a thriving local music and festival calendar. While housing costs approach the upper end of the affordability range, a diversified economy anchored by healthcare, manufacturing and defense employers, including Parkview Health, Lutheran Health Network and Steel Dynamics, supports steady home appreciation. Manageable commutes, low childcare costs and a strong job market help first-time buyers stretch their budgets while enjoying a high quality of life.

3. Pittsburgh, Pa.

Median home price: $221,503

Median monthly housing cost: $1,762

Housing cost as a percent of income: 29%

Pittsburgh offers first-time buyers access to a large, amenity-rich metro at a manageable price point. The city blends historic charm with modern revitalization, featuring neighborhoods like Lawrenceville and Shadyside, the Andy Warhol Museum, the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and extensive riverfront trails. Sports fans can enjoy the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, while foodies benefit from a thriving local dining scene. A diversified economy anchored by education, healthcare and technology provides stability and steady job growth. Home values remain attainable relative to larger coastal metros, giving buyers a balance of urban lifestyle, long-term appreciation potential and manageable housing costs.

4. South Bend, Ind.

Median home price: $221,658

Median monthly housing cost: $1,738

Housing cost as a percent of income: 32%

Anchored by the University of Notre Dame, South Bend combines college-town energy with ongoing downtown revitalization and riverfront development. Residents can explore the Studebaker National Museum, the South Bend Chocolate Company and miles of recreational trails along the St. Joseph River. The city's economy is supported by education, healthcare and manufacturing employers such as the University of Notre Dame, Beacon Health System and AM General. Home prices remain attainable for first-time buyers, while short commutes, affordable childcare and long-term appreciation potential make South Bend a compelling option for families and young professionals.

5. Davenport, Iowa

Median home price: $183,689

Median monthly housing cost: $1,680

Housing cost as a percent of income: 28%

Situated along the scenic Mississippi River, Davenport combines historic charm with growing cultural and recreational opportunities. Residents can enjoy riverfront parks, the Figge Art Museum, a vibrant music scene and annual events like the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival. The city benefits from short commutes and affordable childcare, making everyday life manageable. Anchored by a diversified economy including healthcare, manufacturing and education employers such as Genesis Health System and Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport offers long-term job stability. Home values remain well below national averages, providing an attainable entry point for buyers while still supporting steady appreciation.

6. Rockford, Ill.

Median home price: $206,734

Median monthly housing cost: $1,891

Housing cost as a percent of income: 34%

Rockford stands out for the strongest home price growth in the study, signaling renewed confidence in the local market. The city offers a blend of cultural and outdoor amenities from Anderson Japanese Gardens and the Rockford Art Museum to Rock Cut State Park and the riverfront that enhance its quality of life. A diversified employment base anchored in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare and logistics supports steady job opportunities, with major employers such as OSF HealthCare, Mercyhealth, Collins Aerospace and Woodward contributing to the region's economic stability.

7. Wichita, Kan.

Median home price: $214,523

Median monthly housing cost: $1,939

Housing cost as a percent of income: 34%

Wichita pairs a diversified economy rooted in aerospace, healthcare and manufacturing with a relatively low cost of living that appeals to first-time buyers. Wichita's cultural scene adds to its livability, with attractions such as Old Town's dining and entertainment district, the Museum of World Treasures and Botanica Wichita's themed gardens. The Arkansas River Path and Sedgwick County Park provide abundant outdoor recreation, while short commute times help keep monthly expenses predictable and manageable.

8. Toledo, Ohio

Median home price: $194,680

Median monthly housing cost: $1,605

Housing cost as a percent of income: 30%

Toledo blends affordable housing, extensive park systems and a revitalized urban core that appeals to first-time buyers. The city's job market is anchored by major employers, including ProMedica, Owens Corning and automotive suppliers, supporting stability across the healthcare, manufacturing and logistics sectors. Cultural and entertainment options, from the internationally acclaimed Toledo Museum of Art and lively Hensville entertainment district, to the events and festivals along the downtown riverfront, enrich everyday life. Outdoor enthusiasts also benefit from miles of trails, Metroparks and waterfront access on Lake Erie, while shorter commute times help keep monthly expenses manageable compared to larger metros.

9. Lansing, Mich.

Median home price: $238,495

Median monthly housing cost: $2,000

Housing cost as a percent of income: 34%

Home to Michigan State University, Lansing blends college-town energy with a stable government- and education-driven economy that supports consistent housing demand. Major employers tied to state government, higher education and healthcare provide long-term job security, while cultural venues, Big Ten sports, a growing downtown dining scene and miles of riverfront trails enhance everyday livability. Short commute times and steady appreciation potential make Lansing an appealing option for first-time buyers seeking both stability and quality of life.

10. Wichita Falls, Texas

Median home price: $169,458

Median monthly housing cost: $1,666

Housing cost as a percent of income: 31%

Wichita Falls delivers some of the lowest entry costs in the study, paired with exceptionally short commute times and a cost of living that remains well below the national averages. Residents enjoy easy access to outdoor recreation along the Wichita River, Lucy Park and nearby lakes, supporting an active, small-city lifestyle. Anchored by Sheppard Air Force Base and supported by healthcare, education and manufacturing employers, the local job market has remained steady, helping limit housing volatility and keep homeownership attainable for first-time buyers.

"These markets may not be on everyone's radar, but they give first-time buyers a real chance to build equity and financial stability," Vehige said. "For most looking to enter the housing market, that's more important than chasing the next hot spot."

