Fora Financial Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Ninth Time

Company Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of working capital solutions to business owners nationwide, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's ninth appearance on the ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 evaluates companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, honoring businesses that have sustained growth through shifting economic conditions.

"Being named to this list nine times says something about consistency, not just growth," said Jared Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Fora Financial. "Business owners have trusted us with their working capital needs since 2008, and that trust is what keeps this streak going."

Since its founding, Fora Financial has provided over $5 billion in working capital to more than 55,000 businesses across the country, funding everything from equipment purchases to payroll to expansion projects. The company's continued appearance on the Inc. 5000 reflects sustained demand for accessible, fast financing among businesses navigating today's economic landscape.

About Fora Financial

Founded in 2008, Fora Financial provides business owners with flexible and timely financing solutions across a wide range of industries. Guided by a commitment to customer service and long-term relationships. Fora Financial is headquartered in New York, NY.

SOURCE Fora Financial