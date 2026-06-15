Fora Financial Closes $130 Million Securitization, Its Fourth Return to the ABS Market Since 2019

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of financing to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide, today announced the closing of its fourth asset-backed securitization (ABS). The proceeds from the 3-year, $130 million facility will be used to refinance the company's existing ABS and for general corporate purposes.

Since its inaugural ABS in 2019, Fora Financial has raised more than $400 million across four securitizations, improving its borrowing terms with each successive transaction. That consistency reflects both the company's growth as an originator and the institutional confidence investors have in its small business portfolio.

The new facility saw strong demand across all note classes, drawing both new and existing investors, resulting in a lower interest rate.

"Amidst heightened macroeconomic and market volatility, I'm pleased that Fora Financial was able to issue our 4th ABS and with improved terms across the board," said John Egerman, CFO of Fora Financial. "Coupled with our recently upsized warehouse facility, Fora Financial now has in excess of $325M of committed funding to continue providing small businesses across the US with access to capital quickly and efficiently so they can continue to serve their customers."

About Fora Financial

Founded in 2008, Fora Financial offers flexible and timely financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across a diverse range of industries. With a focus on customer service and long-term relationships, Fora Financial has provided over $5 billion in working capital to more than 55,000 businesses nationwide. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

SOURCE Fora Financial