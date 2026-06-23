Forager Project Expands Its Organic Dairy-free Creamer Lineup with Three Bold New Flavors

Golden Salted Caramel, Banana Bread, and Mexican Chocolate launch at Sprouts Farmers Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forager Project, the organic dairy-free creamery, today announced the expansion of its creamer line, including Golden Salted Caramel, Banana Bread, and Mexican Chocolate.

While the dairy-free creamer category has grown significantly over the years, flavor options have remained limited, until now. Vanilla still accounts for nearly half of all offerings on shelf, while Forager Project's own consumer research found that nearly a quarter of shoppers want more indulgent, comforting options. The three new flavors are designed to close that gap.

Sweet ripe banana and warm baked notes bring a creamy, playful twist. Sweet caramel and sea salt are grounded by warming turmeric, delivering balanced sweetness with unexpected depth. Dark chocolate notes and a hint of heat come together for a rich, unexpected sip worth savoring.

"Rather than simply replicating traditional dairy flavors, we looked to flavor profiles and taste traditions from around the world that could deliver warmth, nostalgia, and discovery," said Stephen Williamson, co-founder and CEO of Forager Project. "At Forager Project, we're making it easy for people to choose plants over cows, without compromising on flavor. Whether you're pouring over ice or stirring into something hot, our creamers are meant to make daily rituals feel a little less routine."

Like all of Forager Project's products – including its Greek-style yogurts, milks, protein shakes and kefir-style drinks – the new creamers are made with a short list of clean, organic ingredients like cashews, coconut cream, and gluten-free oat extract, delivering a rich, creamy pour.

Every flavor brings something different to the cup:

Banana Bread : Sweet ripe banana and warm baked notes bring a creamy, playful twist.

: Sweet ripe banana and warm baked notes bring a creamy, playful twist. Mexican Chocolate : Dark chocolate notes and a hint of heat come together for a rich, unexpected sip worth savoring.

: Dark chocolate notes and a hint of heat come together for a rich, unexpected sip worth savoring. Golden Salted Caramel: Sweet caramel and sea salt are grounded by warming turmeric, delivering balanced sweetness with unexpected depth.

Each 20-oz bottle is available now with an MSRP of $6.99. The three new flavors join Forager Project's existing lineup of creamers including Plain Unsweetened, Cinnamon Vanilla, and Sweet & Creamy Brown Sugar. Visit foragerproject.com/where-to-buy to find a store near you.

About Forager Project

Forager Project is a family-owned and operated organic dairy-free creamery that creates premium yogurts, milks and creamers made from cashews and coconuts. In 2013, Stephen Williamson and his stepson JC Hanley founded Forager to help people eat more plants. Today, they continue the family's mission of making food make sense. The portfolio of organic cashew and coconut-based yogurts, milks, sour cream and coffee creamers proves that plant-based eating can be delicious. Forager Project is committed to transparent practices and positive impact throughout our supply chain, from soil to shelf. Discover more at foragerproject.com.

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SOURCE Forager Project