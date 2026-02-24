Forager Project Expands Organic Dairy-free, High-protein, Greek Style Yogurt Lineup with Creamy New Flavors and Cup Sizes

Yogurt line, which launched less than a year ago, has become the brand's most popular product

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forager Project, a leader in organic dairy-free foods, today announced a major expansion of its Greek Style Yogurt lineup with four new flavored 5oz cups and a Vanilla 24oz multi-serve tub. The expansion comes less than a year after the brand launched its 24 oz Unsweetened Plain Greek Style Yogurt, which has quickly become Forager Project's most popular product, for its rich, creamy taste, satisfying texture, and compelling protein profile.

According to the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey , 71% of Americans are trying to consume protein. Yet many plant-based yogurt consumers have been disappointed by the taste, texture and protein content of existing dairy-free options.

"Protein continues to be one of the most important drivers in the yogurt category, and consumers are increasingly looking for convenient, on-the-go formats that fit into busy mornings and active lifestyles," said Stephen Williamson, co-founder and CEO at Forager Project. "Expanding our Greek yogurt family allows us to meet that need without asking people to compromise on taste."

Instead of relying on pea protein, which is common in the dairy-free protein category, Forager Project's culinary team creates protein through a blend of organic cashews, coconutmilk, and rice protein, increasing coconut and cashew solids to naturally deliver both nutrition and creaminess. This approach leads to a short, organic ingredient list while delivering a richer taste and more satisfying texture, without added oils, gums, or unnecessary processing.

The new 5oz Greek Style Yogurt cups are available in four flavors: Strawberry Rhubarb, Mango Passion Fruit, Vanilla Cinnamon and Summer Berry. Each flavor features:

10g of plant-based protein from organic cashews, coconutmilk and rice protein

Rich and creamy texture without gums, oils or fillers

Billions of live probiotics

USDA Organic, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free

The new Vanilla Greek Style Yogurt , available in a 24oz multi-serve tub, uses the same base formulation as the original Unsweetened Plain, preserving the creamy texture and 11g of protein per serving. The Vanilla tub is ideal for households looking for a versatile, lightly sweetened option for smoothie bowls, parfaits and everyday snacking.

"This expansion reinforces our focus on delivering great-tasting, high-value products that challenge expectations of dairy," said Williamson. "As we look ahead, we'll continue to innovate around functionality, format and everyday use occasions, always grounded in clean ingredients, organic sourcing and products people genuinely want to eat on a regular basis."

Forager Project's Greek Style Yogurt cups and multi-serve tubs are available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Visit foragerproject.com/where-to-buy to find the nearest retailer.

About Forager Project

Forager Project is a family-owned and operated organic dairy-free creamery that creates premium yogurts, milks and creamers made from cashews and coconuts. In 2013, Stephen Williamson and his stepson JC Hanley founded Forager to help people eat more plants. Today, they continue the family's mission of making food make sense. The portfolio of organic cashew and coconut-based yogurts, milks, sour cream and coffee creamers proves that plant-based eating can be delicious. Forager Project is committed to transparent practices and positive impact throughout our supply chain, from soil to shelf. Discover more at foragerproject.com.

