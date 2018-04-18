Forbes Names ICF One of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms"

"Recognition by Forbes is a great testament not only to our incredible team, but also to the long-standing relationships we have built with our clients, peers and partners," said Sudhakar Kesavan, ICF chairman and CEO. "We are fully invested in sustaining, building and growing these relationships and continuing to find innovative solutions to our industry's hardest challenges."

Forbes compiled the list with Statista, an analytics company, by distributing two surveys among consulting-firm partners and business executives across various industries who have been clients of consulting firms. Each group named the firms they held in high regard and would recommend to others. ICF received a disproportionately high number of recommendations, earning the company a spot on the prestigious list of 200-plus companies.

ICF provides cutting-edge consulting and marketing services to public and private sector clients around the world. Experts in planning, designing and implementing transformative projects and campaigns across a range of critical industries, ICF thrives on solving the most complex challenges.

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,000 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future.

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

