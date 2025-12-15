Maryland Selects ICF for Digital Modernization Contract

Efforts to Improve Digital Experiences for Citizens Across the State

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, has been selected as one of eight prime awardees under the state of Maryland's $300 million ceiling digital experience contract. The new contract has a term of nine years, including a five-year base and two two-year options.

The statewide indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity vehicle, Agile Digital Experience Product Transformation, will improve and accelerate the delivery of modern, user-centered digital experiences across all of Maryland's state and local digital properties.

ICF will leverage agile methodologies, human-centered design, enterprise architecture and digital product management to help Maryland agencies improve how citizens interact with government services. As projects are assigned to ICF through a rotational work order process, the company will transform legacy systems into modern, accessible platforms that evolve with user needs and support the state's ambitious digital transformation goals.

"We're proud to partner with Maryland to improve how constituents access and engage with critical government services," said David Birken, ICF senior vice president for digital modernization and experience. "We're dedicated to delivering reliable, scalable, user-centered platforms that advance Maryland's vision for a more responsive and efficient government and achieve measurable impact."

ICF combines technology solutions with local, on-the-ground staff and deep, industry-specific expertise to help state and local governments deliver improved citizen services. Working with states nationwide, ICF has achieved measurable results in building stronger, healthier and more resilient communities.

