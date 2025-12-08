U.S. News & World Report Names ICF a Best Company to Work For

Recognition Highlights a Culture of Growth and Impact

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, has been named to U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Company to Work For list. The ranking reflects ICF's longstanding commitment to career growth, collaboration and employee well-being.

"At ICF, our goal is simple: to create an environment where people can do the best work of their careers," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "This recognition underscores our focus on building a workplace where people can thrive while doing innovative, impactful work for our clients."

U.S. News evaluates companies based on publicly available employee sentiment and other data across key factors including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, company stability and career opportunities.

ICF offers a comprehensive range of programs and resources to meet employees' needs, such as flexible work-life balance, mental health and well-being resources, enhanced medical plans and community support through corporate giving. Additionally, numerous professional development opportunities are available to build employees' skills, exchange innovative ideas, build connections, provide mentoring opportunities and grow new leaders, including in-depth training on how to harness the power of AI to improve productivity, efficiency and client delivery.

ICF drives transformative solutions to address today's most pressing challenges. The company leverages deep domain expertise and advanced technology to optimize efficiencies, generate actionable insights, and deliver exceptional value and high-impact outcomes that empower clients to achieve lasting success.

ICF was also named by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2025.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

