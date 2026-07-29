Forbes Travel Guide Launches VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences

Designation Sets a New Standard for Residential Hospitality

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As expectations for luxury residential living evolve, exceptional service has become as important as world-class design. Today's buyers and residents increasingly expect the personalized, intuitive experiences long associated with the world's finest hotels.

To help residential developers, operators and management companies meet that demand, Forbes Travel Guide today announced the launch of VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences, a comprehensive service excellence and quality assurance program created exclusively for luxury residential communities. Properties that successfully complete the program earn the VERIFIED Luxury Residences designation, recognizing their commitment to hospitality-inspired service.

Coinciding with today's launch, forbestravelguide.com/residences showcases the inaugural collection of VERIFIED Luxury Residences. The site provides buyers, residents and real estate professionals with a trusted resource for discovering communities recognized for exceptional service.

"Hospitality has become one of the greatest opportunities for differentiation in luxury residential," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "VERIFIED Luxury Residences gives developers and operators a proven framework for building exceptional service cultures while providing meaningful recognition from one of the world's most trusted names in luxury hospitality."

The program helps organizations embed service excellence throughout the resident experience through professional training, operational guidance, ongoing quality assurance and continuous improvement.

"For today's discerning buyers and residents, luxury is defined not only by where they live, but by how they are cared for every day," said Elger. "The VERIFIED Luxury Residences designation helps consumers identify communities that have invested in the people, culture and operational excellence that create exceptional everyday experiences."

Explore the inaugural VERIFIED Luxury Residences at forbestravelguide.com/residences.

About Forbes Travel Guide

As the only independent, global rating system for the world's finest hotels, restaurants, spas, cruise ships and cruise ship restaurants, Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury hospitality. Through the VERIFIED Luxury Residences designation, Forbes Travel Guide extends its trusted expertise to residential communities committed to delivering hospitality-inspired service excellence.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide