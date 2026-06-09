Forbes Travel Guide Unveils 2026 Hotel Star Bars List

37 of the world's most exceptional hotel bars recognized based on in-person inspections

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced its 2026 Hotel Star Bars, recognizing 37 of the world's most exceptional hotel bars for their cocktail artistry, elevated service and memorable guest experiences.

Spanning 18 countries, this year's honorees were identified through data gathered as part of FTG's Star Ratings, based on exacting incognito inspections conducted globally. The bars selected for the list excelled in scores related to their beverage program and presentation, as well as providing seamless, luxurious service and an exceptional guest experience.

Forbes Travel Guide unveils its 2026 Hotel Star Bars list, spotlighting 37 exceptional bars worldwide. Post this

"The 2026 Hotel Star Bars showcase extraordinary hotel bar experiences that create lasting impressions with guests," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "From inventive cocktail programs to thoughtful hospitality and distinctive settings, these hotel bars deliver experiences that resonate long after the final sip."

This year's 37 honorees include both storied icons and emerging standouts redefining the modern hotel bar experience.

Shanghai and Tokyo led this year's list with three winning bars each. Five bars earned repeat recognition: Le Bar at Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li; Le Bar Américain at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo; Le Bar Botaniste at Shangri-La Paris; Library by the Sea at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa; and The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao.

Some notable new standouts include:

The Champagne Bar at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, a palm-filled hot spot with Miami's largest collection of champagne.

at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, a palm-filled hot spot with Miami's largest collection of champagne. The Bvlgari Bar at Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo, a 45th-floor Mediterranean garden in the sky.

at Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo, a 45th-floor Mediterranean garden in the sky. Vault Bar at Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, a cozy former bank vault serving innovative drinks.

at Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, a cozy former bank vault serving innovative drinks. Don Manuel's at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, an open-air oasis with distinctly Mexican cocktails.

To view the full list of 2026 Hotel Star Bars, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

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About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruises. Our anonymous inspectors visit every property we rate, evaluating hundreds of objective standards with an emphasis on exceptional service. Our Star Ratings are built on integrity; no one can buy a rating, and no fees, commissions or commercial relationships are required. For more information, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide