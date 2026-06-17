Forefront Books Announces Butterfly & Bee Press Imprint, Partnership with Author Khaliah Ali

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Books, a Nashville-based independent book publisher, has announced a partnership with author Khaliah Ali on a new children's imprint titled Butterfly & Bee Press, which will publish uplifting, purpose-driven books for young readers focused on confidence, curiosity and character development.

Founded by Ali, Butterfly & Bee Press is rooted in a deeply personal mission inspired by her father, Muhammad Ali, who openly discussed his own struggles with dyslexia and learning challenges throughout his life. Despite becoming one of the most celebrated and influential figures in history, Ali understood firsthand the obstacles faced by children who learn differently and later championed literacy initiatives to help others overcome similar barriers. Through Butterfly & Bee Press, Ali is carrying forward that legacy, using storytelling to empower young readers, raise awareness for dyslexia, and help children recognize that their differences can become their greatest strengths.

The imprint will launch with Float Like a Butterfly, Learn Like Me, a new children's book by Ali that encourages children to embrace individuality, self-expression and a love of learning through rhythmic storytelling and empowering themes. The book draws inspiration from Ali's commitment to helping children build confidence in themselves while creating greater awareness and understanding around dyslexia.

The name Butterfly & Bee Press serves as both a tribute and a mission. The butterfly honors one of the most iconic symbols associated with Muhammad Ali and his message of self-belief, while the bee represents hard work, perseverance and purpose. Together, they embody Ali's vision of carrying forward her father's legacy of advocacy, compassion and empowerment for a new generation.

"I am thrilled to launch Butterfly & Bee Press with Khaliah Ali," said Forefront Books President and CEO Jonathan Merkh. "Khaliah brings a powerful voice and vision for children's storytelling, and this imprint reflects our shared commitment to publishing books that make a meaningful impact on young readers and families."

"Working with Jonathan and the Forefront team has been an incredible experience," said Ali. "Butterfly & Bee Press is deeply personal to me. My father taught generations of people to believe in themselves and never let obstacles define them. He also understood firsthand what it was like to struggle with learning differences and to overcome them. Through this imprint, I hope to carry that spirit forward by creating stories that help children recognize their own potential, especially those with dyslexia and other learning differences. Every child deserves to feel seen, valued and capable of achieving great things."

Float Like a Butterfly, Learn Like Me will be available through major book retailers and online outlets in Spring 2027.

About Forefront Books

Forefront Books is a unique publishing company that caters to the most successful men and women in their respective fields—the thought leaders, the visionaries, the pioneers, the business owners and the entrepreneurs who have a compelling story to tell—and delivers a world-class end result from a team which has helped create more than 100 New York Times bestsellers, including six number one bestsellers.

About Butterfly & Bee Press

Butterfly & Bee Press is a children's publishing imprint founded by Kahliah Ali and dedicated to inspiring confidence, curiosity and resilience in young readers. Rooted in the values of empowerment, perseverance and self-belief that defined her father's legacy, the imprint publishes stories that encourage children to embrace their individuality and realize their full potential. With a special focus on raising awareness for dyslexia and supporting diverse learning styles, Butterfly & Bee Press is committed to creating books that ensure every child feels represented, understood and empowered to succeed.

By combining meaningful storytelling with advocacy, Butterfly & Bee Press seeks to continue the work of inspiring future generations—helping young readers understand that challenges do not define them, and that their unique differences can become their greatest strengths.

Contact: Jessica Kramer / [email protected]

SOURCE Forefront Books