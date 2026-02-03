CHARLES AND CHASE KOCH ANNOUNCE NEW BOOK RELEASE FOR MAY 5

Becoming A Principle-Driven Leader:

Offers 41 Principles of Human Progress to Transform Failure into Growth, Build Enduring Organizations and Unlock Human Potential

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront, an independent book publisher, in partnership with StoryBrand Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, today announced Becoming a Principle-Driven Leader: 41 Principles to Build an Enduring Business (StoryBrand Books, May 5, 2026), the latest resource for those committed to driving transformation within their business, organization, community, or personal life. Co-authored by business leaders Charles and Chase Koch, the book offers a practical blueprint for applying Principles of Human Progress to achieve extraordinary results and lasting fulfillment in life and business.

Becoming A Principle-Driven Leader [Book Cover]

Told through their unique father-son lens, Becoming a Principle-Driven Leader introduces a tested framework rooted in 60+ years of real-world experience. Their story includes failures, reinventions, turnarounds, disruptions, and exceptional growth. Now, for the first time, this framework is being shared in its entirety with a list of time-tested principles to guide the next generation of leaders, philanthropists and innovators in driving meaningful change.

"Charles and Chase Koch have distilled decades of real-world success into principles anyone can apply. It's a proven playbook that will be just as valuable in fifty years as it is today," said Donald Miller of StoryBrand Books.

Through compelling examples of businesses and societies that thrived, the book offers an all-important lesson: Honoring fundamental principles creates momentum and growth, while violating them leads to deterioration. The 41 Principles of Human Progress that powered Koch's 9,000-fold growth and shaped generations of leadership are each explained in detail. This is a book that empowers individuals to unlock the potential in themselves and others.

"Leaders today face tremendous challenges with economic uncertainty, technological disruption, cultural division and widespread conflict," said Charles Koch, chairman and co-CEO, Koch, Inc. "This moment demands a response, and these principles are the best response. Becoming a Principle-Driven Leader is about how we can all work together to create progress that endures in our communities and our lives."

The book pairs a proven roadmap for creating long-term enduring value with candid, authentic stories and practical guidance. Becoming a Principle-Driven Leader explores how these principles have been applied to overcome significant setbacks. It offers an approachable guide for leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers who are navigating the unprecedented complexities of a rapidly changing world.

"The most enduring progress isn't found in a boardroom tactic or a fleeting trend; it's found when we align our actions with the principles that allow people to flourish," added Chase Koch, executive vice president of origination and partnerships, Koch, Inc. "Our book is an invitation to anyone seeking to turn their purpose into progress. It's about sharing what both my father and I have learned, often through trial and error, to help others accomplish more than they ever thought possible."

For more than six decades, these principles have served as the foundation for some of the most successful ventures in the private sector and the most effective initiatives in the social sector. For more information about Becoming a Principle-Driven Leader visit: principledrivenleader.com

About the Authors

Charles Koch, chairman and co-CEO

By the time Charles graduated from high school, he had attended eight schools ("but only got kicked out of one"). Despite earning three engineering degrees from MIT, he claims he is "a lousy engineer" but excels at making mistakes — "lots and lots of them." By learning from those mistakes and implementing a principle-based framework, the company he leads has grown 9,000-fold since 1960. Utterly rejecting retirement, even at the age of ninety, Charles continues to push for a principle-based approach to life, business and society. His wife of fifty-plus years and their two children are on board with this passion, and his three grandchildren are well on their way.

Chase Koch, executive vice president of origination and partnerships

As a child, Chase was an average student who slept through his father's Sunday afternoon philosophy lessons. He is the only Koch executive to ever fire himself from a role as president of a Koch company. But after discovering his strengths as a builder rather than an operator, he founded Koch Disruptive Technologies to invest in companies that are helping Koch transform. KDT gave rise to "Koch Labs"—an application of the Republic of Science principle—accelerating the company's transformations. His role has expanded to include building partnerships that will help Koch endure. Today, his North Star is uniting and empowering people to create disruptive solutions, which he applies to business, social change and even music. You can follow Chase on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/chasekoch/.

About Forefront Books

Forefront Books is a unique publishing company distributed by Simon & Schuster that caters to the most successful men and women in their respective fields - the thought leaders, the visionaries, the pioneers, the business owners, and the entrepreneurs who have a compelling story to tell - and delivers a world-class end result from a team which has helped create more than one hundred New York Times bestsellers. For more information, visit https://www.forefrontbooks.com.

About StoryBrand Books

StoryBrand Books is a publishing imprint founded by New York Times bestselling author Donald Miller, whose books include Building a StoryBrand, Marketing Made Simple, and How to Grow Your Small Business. In partnership with Nashville-based Forefront Books, StoryBrand Books publishes practical titles for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and change-makers who want to clarify their message and grow their impact. For more information, visit StoryBrand.com.

About Koch, Inc.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, electronics, software, network solutions, health care technology, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, commodities trading, real estate, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $190 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Koch companies employ about 120,000 people worldwide, with nearly half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.kochinc.com.

SOURCE Forefront Books