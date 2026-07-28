BEIJING, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report by China Daily:

Foreign Streamers' Insight into China: an Egyptian uncovers Tianjin's "humor gene" Speed Speed

Tianjin is an open, inclusive city with a remarkable sense of humor woven into its DNA. Curious about this "city of comedy", Egyptian international student Wang Shaoxuan sets out to explore Tianjin's famed xiangsheng (crosstalk) teahouses, lively old streets and alleys, and breakfast stalls filled with the aroma of local delicacies. Amid punchlines and laughter, and through the city's flavors and vibrant everyday life, he experiences Tianjin through a foreigner's eyes — measuring its unique character and discovering its open-minded, optimistic, and easygoing spirit.

SOURCE China Daily