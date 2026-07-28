Foreign Streamers' Insight into China: an Egyptian uncovers Tianjin's "humor gene"

News provided by

China Daily

Jul 28, 2026, 01:55 ET

BEIJING, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report by China Daily:

Continue Reading
Foreign Streamers' Insight into China: an Egyptian uncovers Tianjin's "humor gene"
Foreign Streamers' Insight into China: an Egyptian uncovers Tianjin's "humor gene"

Tianjin is an open, inclusive city with a remarkable sense of humor woven into its DNA. Curious about this "city of comedy", Egyptian international student Wang Shaoxuan sets out to explore Tianjin's famed xiangsheng (crosstalk) teahouses, lively old streets and alleys, and breakfast stalls filled with the aroma of local delicacies. Amid punchlines and laughter, and through the city's flavors and vibrant everyday life, he experiences Tianjin through a foreigner's eyes — measuring its unique character and discovering its open-minded, optimistic, and easygoing spirit.

SOURCE China Daily

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Village fortunes transformed through 'purple economy'

Village fortunes transformed through 'purple economy'

A news report from China Daily: At the height of summer, 800 hectares of lavender are in bloom across Sigong village — also known as Huanghuang...
Shanxi hostí dialóg o globálnom dedičstve

Shanxi hostí dialóg o globálnom dedičstve

JINZHONG, Čína, 24. júl 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Spravodajstvo od China Daily: Medzinárodný týždeň ochrany kultúrneho dedičstva 2026, ktorý sa konal v...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Social Media

Social Media

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Art

Art

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics