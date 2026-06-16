Foreword Companies Welcomes Jim Kirk as Chief Commercial and Digital Officer

GALLATIN, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreword Companies today announced that Jim Kirk has joined the organization as Chief Commercial and Digital Officer (CCDO), a newly created executive role focused on commercial execution, digital transformation, and the enablement of scalable, customer-facing growth platforms across the enterprise.

Jim Kirk at Foreword

In this role, Jim will lead Foreword Companies' commercial execution and digital capabilities, including sales enablement systems, digital commerce platforms, marketing technology, CRM, data and analytics, and emerging AI-powered solutions. His focus will be on strengthening how the company engages customers, equips its commercial teams, and leverages technology to support disciplined, repeatable growth.

"Jim brings a rare combination of commercial leadership, digital expertise, and executional discipline," said Steve Kincanon, President of Foreword Companies. "As our business continues to scale, it's critical that our customer-facing systems, digital platforms, and commercial processes evolve alongside it. Jim's experience helps us do that with intention and speed."

Jim brings more than 25 years of experience leading growth, partnerships, and digital transformation initiatives across industries including manufacturing, B2B, financial services, retail, healthcare, and technology. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Client Partnership at Huge, where he led large-scale digital, commerce, CRM, and AI-driven initiatives for enterprise clients. His background also includes senior leadership roles at Merkle, LiveArea, STA Travel, Blockbuster, Kayak, Match, Sabre, and Disney, with a consistent track record of driving commercial performance through modern digital platforms and data-driven execution.

As Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Jim will be responsible for:

Leading commercial execution enablement across sales, marketing, and customer-facing teams

Overseeing digital commerce platforms, CRM, and marketing technology infrastructure

Advancing Foreword Companies' use of data, analytics, and AI to support customer engagement and decision-making

Improving scalability, consistency, and effectiveness across go-to-market systems and tools

Partnering closely with revenue, operations, and finance leadership to ensure digital capabilities support enterprise goals

"I'm excited to join Foreword Companies at a pivotal stage of growth," said Jim Kirk. "The organization has a strong foundation and clear vision. My focus is on helping the commercial teams execute more effectively by building the digital capabilities, systems, and insights needed to serve customers at a higher level while scaling responsibly."

Jim holds an MBA and Master of Science from Texas A&M University, a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, and has completed executive education through Harvard Law School's Program on Negotiation.

This appointment underscores Foreword Companies' commitment to building a modern, well-aligned executive leadership team capable of supporting long-term growth through disciplined execution, innovation, and customer focus.

About Foreword Companies

Foreword Companies is a diversified commercial building materials manufacturing and distribution organization headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee. The company is focused on operational excellence, scalable growth, and delivering value through strong customer relationships and disciplined execution.

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SOURCE Foreword Companies