Foreword Companies Appoints Angela Sloan as Chief Financial Officer

GALLATIN, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreword Companies today announced the appointment of Angela Sloan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. In her role as CFO, Sloan will oversee Foreword Companies' financial strategy, planning, and governance, supporting the company's continued growth, operational discipline, and long-term value creation.

Angela Sloan CFO, Foreword Companies

Angela Sloan is a seasoned accounting professional with more than 30 years of experience, beginning her career as an accounting associate and steadily advancing through roles as staff accountant, accounting supervisor, and Controller. While working full‑time and raising a family, Sloan earned her degree by attending college on nights and weekends—a commitment that paved the way for her growth into executive leadership at Foreword Companies. Sloan previously served as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations and has been a key member of the company's executive leadership team.

Sloan has worked closely with executive leadership to strengthen financial controls, improve decision support, and align financial strategy with Foreword's expanding operational footprint. Her promotion reflects both her leadership impact to date and the company's commitment to building a strong, scalable executive team.

"This is a critical step forward for Foreword Companies," said Steve Kincanon, President of Foreword Companies. "Angela has already been operating as a true strategic partner to the business, not just managing the numbers but helping us make better, more disciplined decisions as we grow. Elevating her to CFO formalizes the role she has earned and ensures that financial leadership remains tightly aligned with our long-term vision."

Kincanon added that the appointment comes at an important inflection point for the company.

"As Foreword continues to scale, the complexity of our business increases," he said. "Having a CFO who understands our operations, our culture, and our growth strategy is essential. Angela brings clarity, accountability, and trust to the role, and I'm confident she will help guide Foreword through its next chapter."

Sloan will continue to work closely with the executive leadership team to support sustainable growth, operational excellence, and financial transparency across the organization.

About Foreword Companies

Foreword Companies is a growth-focused organization committed to operational excellence, disciplined execution, and long-term value creation. Through a combination of strategic leadership, strong partnerships, and a commitment to doing the right thing, Foreword Companies serves customers across its markets with integrity and purpose. For more information, visit foreword.com .

