Former American hostage shares story of survival, faith and growth in new memoir

'1,775 Days of Captivity' exposes hostage diplomacy, reveals how adversity can become a catalyst for transformation

LEANDER, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorge L. Toledo, in his debut memoir titled "1,775 Days of Captivity: Survival and Growth" (published by Archway Publishing), delivers a rare, unfiltered narrative from the perspective of a former political hostage, chronicling nearly five years of wrongful detention in Venezuela and the profound inner evolution that emerged from captivity.

1,775 Days of Captivity: Survival and Growth

Arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned, Toledo became a pawn in the global practice known as hostage diplomacy, where states detain innocent individuals under the guise of law to exert political leverage. This book documents the physical, psychological, and emotional realities of confinement while shedding light on a growing international crisis that continues to affect governments, families, and societies worldwide. However, the narrative explores not only the struggle to endure but also the determination to rise above circumstance. Through a relentless focus on personal resilience and the pursuit of meaning within adversity, it delves into a philosophy of value-extraction — finding purpose, growth, and even opportunity in the midst of crisis.

As global headlines continue to highlight hostage-taking by state actors across regions such as Gaza, Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela, "1,775 Days of Captivity: Survival and Growth" arrives as both a timely warning and a testament to the power of the human spirit.

"This is a story of endurance, love, and the ongoing challenge of reclaiming life after release from injustice," the author states. "It is a testament to the human spirit's capacity to adapt, transform, and extract profound strength from life's most challenging obstacles, ultimately illuminating a path from mere survival to enduring personal evolution."

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/866016-1775-days-of-captivity to get a copy.

"1,775 Days of Captivity: Survival and Growth"

By Jorge L. Toledo

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 288 pages | ISBN 9781665779166

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 288 pages | ISBN 9781665779173

E-Book | 288 pages | ISBN 9781665779159

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jorge L. Toledo is an American citizen whose life reflects resilience, leadership, and creative depth. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, he built a distinguished four-decade career in the oil and gas industry, rising to senior executive roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Simón Bolívar University and an MBA with a specialization in International Business from the University of Miami. Before his corporate career, Toledo received formal music training and became an accomplished bass player and recording artist in the early 1980s. A dedicated marathon runner, he has completed races in cities including New York, Boston, Berlin, and Paris. A father and grandfather, Toledo lives in Austin, Texas, where he now speaks publicly, sharing his survival of unjust imprisonment and advocating against Hostage Diplomacy.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing