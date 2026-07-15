New History Book Explores the Beginnings of Baptist Ministry in Vietnam, 1959-1975

Sam James combines firsthand experience with historical research in "Birth in the Midst of War"

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missionary and author Sam James has released "Birth in the Midst of War: A History of Baptist Beginnings in Vietnam 1959–1975," a nonfiction history documenting the beginnings of Baptist ministry in Vietnam from 1959 to 1975. Based on years of research, firsthand accounts and James' own experiences, the book follows the people and events that shaped the Baptist ministry in Vietnam in its earlier days.

“BIRTH IN THE MIDST OF WAR: A HISTORY OF BAPTIST BEGINNINGS IN VIETNAM 1959-1975" by Sam James

Beginning with the arrival of the first Baptist missionaries in 1959, the book follows the formation of the Vietnam Baptist ministry and the establishment of churches across the country. Alongside the story of the mission, James explores Vietnam's political history, cultural traditions and the challenges faced by missionaries and Vietnamese believers as war, social upheaval and political change transformed the nation.

"I hope this book encourages those who are called of God to serve in difficult times and places of ministry," James said. "Sometimes all we have left is The Call, but it is always sufficient."

The book is intended for readers interested in Vietnam, Christian missions, church history and intercultural ministry. It also serves as a resource for pastors, students and missionaries seeking a historical perspective on cross-cultural ministry and the development of Baptist work in Southeast Asia.

"I hope to increase the knowledge of Christians, especially Americans and Vietnamese Americans, about the Vietnamese people's long history of suffering, foreign domination and their hard-earned freedom to become a nation," James said. "I also hope readers recognize the importance of Christian social ministries in the midst of crisis and troubled times."

"BIRTH IN THE MIDST OF WAR: A HISTORY OF BAPTIST BEGINNINGS IN VIETNAM 1959-1975"

By Sam James

ISBN: 9781665792110 (softcover); 9781665792127 (electronic)

Available on Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sam James has served for 63 years with the International Mission Board, SBC in Southeast and East Asia, Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, including 38 years in Vietnam. He has been a church planter, administrator, trainer, member care provider, and missionary statesman in troubled areas. He has spoken globally at retreats and conferences for multiple mission organizations. James and his wife, Rachel, are parents of four children, two of whom served on the mission field. He and his family served in Vietnam during the fourteen critical war years from 1962 to 1975, helping to open and develop the work in Vietnam. Following his service in Vietnam, he led the construction, programs and development of the International Learning Center to train and equip missionaries. He served in various roles across 118 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/867545-birth-in-the-midst-of-war.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing