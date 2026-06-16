Former ATI President Ron Greenman Joins Straightaway Tire & Auto Brand Advisory Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straightaway Tire & Auto, a leading independent automotive repair platform with more than 95 locations nationwide, today announced that industry leader Ron Greenman has joined its Brand Advisory Council.

Greenman brings over nine years of experience from the Automotive Training Institute (ATI), where he most recently served as President. During his tenure, he worked directly with hundreds of independent shop owners across the U.S. and Canada, developing a deep understanding of the operational, financial, and personal decisions owners face as they scale—or evaluate transition opportunities.

"I am excited to partner with Straightaway at an important moment in the evolution of the independent repair industry," said Greenman. "Shop owners today are facing a complex set of choices around growth, capital, and succession. Straightaway stands out as a partner because founders don't exit the business; they continue leading operations, with the capital and infrastructure to scale what they've already built. This is what makes Straightaway's mission so unique and compelling."

Greenman will work closely with Chief Operating Officer Brian Bates to support growth across Straightaway's portfolio of local brands, focusing on operator alignment, founder retention, and scalable best practices.

"Straightaway is built by founders, for founders," said Bates. "Our approach is simple—we partner with successful multi-location operators and help them grow faster without losing what made their business special in the first place. The Brand Advisory Council extends that philosophy. It brings retired founders and experienced industry veterans like Ron into the design of how we partner—ensuring our model continues to be shaped by people who have actually run or worked closely alongside these businesses."

As industry consolidation accelerates, Straightaway continues to actively partner with multi-location shop owners seeking:

A liquidity event with meaningful ongoing ownership

Additional capital to expand within their local market

Professional infrastructure across finance, marketing, technology, operations, and more

A long-term partner, built around ongoing collaboration with other founders and experienced industry operators, and aligned around preserving brand identity and legacy

Straightaway's model is designed to provide founders with both certainty and upside—enabling continued participation in the growth of their business while reducing the burden of day-to-day platform complexity.

For more information about partnership opportunities, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Media Contact:

Izabella Dickson

Straightaway - Brand Communications Manager

443-262-6975

[email protected]

SOURCE Straightaway Tire & Auto