Straightaway Tire & Auto Announces Partnership with Silverlake Automotive, Expanding into Idaho and Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straightaway Tire & Auto announced today the acquisition of Silverlake Automotive, a five-location automotive repair brand. Silverlake currently serves the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho market today with active growth plans to expand into both Spokane, Washington & broader Idaho. The partnership marks Straightaway's first major expansion into a new geographic area beyond its existing footprint, strategically expanding the company's reach across the Mountain West.

From left, Straightaway's Chief Operating Officer Brian Bates, Rebecka Sando, Will Sando, founder of Silverlake Automotive, and Straightaway's Chief Executive Officer John Teddy.

Longtime Washington & Idaho natives, Will and Rebecka Sando purchased Silverlake Automotive in 2003 and grew their business by leading people first and living by the Golden Rule — treat others the way you would like to be treated. Since taking ownership of the business, the couple has built a strong reputation in the northern Idaho community, becoming one of the most trusted automotive brands in the region.

Will Sando will continue leading the Silverlake brand with support from the Straightaway platform team. Stepping into the role of Brand President of Silverlake Automotive, he will play a key role in growing Silverlake's presence in Idaho and Washington.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Silverlake Automotive and support the accelerated growth of this valued local brand," said John Teddy, CEO at Straightaway. "Will and Rebecka Sando represent everything we look for in a partner. They are dedicated to their employees, passionate about serving their customers with excellence, and have a bold vision for future growth. We couldn't be prouder to welcome their team and continue building upon the amazing legacy they have created."

For the Sandos, choosing the right partner was never just about the transaction; it was about safeguarding what they had built and ensuring the team and customers benefited as well.

"From the beginning, we weren't looking for an exit. We were looking for a way to stay, lead, and continue growing Silverlake," said Will Sando, owner of Silverlake Automotive. "Straightaway's model gives founders the ability to remain operators, build their brand, and gain the infrastructure needed to scale. We share the same values around integrity, leadership, and taking care of people, which made becoming a partner in Straightaway a natural fit."

Silverlake Automotive will become the fifth brand under the Straightaway name, welcoming more than 30 new team members and expanding its total footprint to 87 shops, and it is currently on track to reach the 100 locations milestone in early 2026. This partnership represents a major growth opportunity across Coeur d'Alene and Boise, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington, three of the fastest-growing markets in the United States.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 85 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success.

