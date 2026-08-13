Former Japan National Team Player Yoichiro Kakitani Appointed Official Ambassador of "SIX SHOOT PREMIERE 0," Personally Coaching the Next Generation of Strikers at Official "BLUELOCK" Collaboration Tournament

Passing on the Dream of "Developing the World's Best Striker from Japan" to the Next Generation Through a Special Striker Clinic

TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses, announced that former Japan national soccer team player Mr. Yoichiro Kakitani had been appointed the Official Ambassador of "SIX SHOOT PREMIERE 0," the premier tournament of a new shooting-focused competition to be held at Iwakura High School Nishitokyo Ground on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Mr. Kakitani will attend the tournament in person and conduct a special shooting clinic for the next generation of strikers, among other programs. On a special stage befitting an official collaboration tournament with BLUELOCK, he will personally share with young players the excitement of scoring goals and the joy of taking on challenges.

"Developing the World's Best Striker from Japan": Former Japan National Team Player Yoichiro Kakitani Joins SIX SHOOT to Develop the Next Generation of Strikers

SIX SHOOT is a new tournament competition organized by Leifras, built around the vision of "Developing the World's Best Striker from Japan." The competition focuses on one of the most exciting moments in soccer, the shot on goal, and aims to create a new sporting culture that enables children to experience the excitement of taking on challenges and inspires them to take the first step toward pursuing their dreams.

Mr. Kakitani, who has created numerous memorable moments as one of Japan's leading strikers, strongly resonated with this vision of SIX SHOOT, leading to his appointment as the Official Ambassador of "SIX SHOOT PREMIERE 0," the first premier tournament for SIX SHOOT. Known for his exceptional ball control, creative style of play, and ability to score decisive goals, Mr. Kakitani represented Japan at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and has competed both in Japan and overseas. Through this initiative, he will directly share his experience and philosophy with the next generation of strikers.

In connection with his appointment, a video message from Mr. Kakitani as the Official Ambassador has also been released on the official SIX SHOOT social media channels.

Special Programs Featuring Mr. Kakitani at the Tournament

As the Official Ambassador, Mr. Kakitani will attend the event in person and conduct two special programs for participating players.

Striker Clinic: Six players from each of the U-12 and U-15 categories, for a total of 12 participants, will participate together in a special clinic led by Mr. Kakitani, who will directly teach the mindset required to score goals as well as shooting techniques he developed throughout his career as a striker.





Awards Ceremony and Photo Session: In addition to presenting the championship trophy to the winning players, Mr. Kakitani will take commemorative photos with participants to celebrate their efforts and challenges.

About "SIX SHOOT PREMIERE 0"

"SIX SHOOT PREMIERE 0" is the first premier tournament for SIX SHOOT. The tournament will be held as an official collaboration with the popular BLUELOCK franchise, whose manga has surpassed 50 million copies in cumulative worldwide circulation. Participants will compete in the qualities essential to a striker, including finishing ability, mentality, and the ability to perform under pressure. Within each age category, players will compete in a one-on-one tournament format. With just six shots, each player must demonstrate their ability to seize opportunities and perform under pressure, competing for the title of "No. 1 Striker of Their Generation."

Comment from Mr. Yoichiro Kakitani

"I am very pleased to be appointed as the Official Ambassador for SIX SHOOT PREMIERE 0, a new competition focused specifically on shooting. Scoring a goal requires more than technical ability. It also requires courage, sound judgment, and the determination to capitalize on every opportunity. I hope this tournament will give the participating players an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, embrace new challenges, and rediscover the excitement and joy of soccer. I look forward to seeing strong performances from all the players participating in the tournament. I encourage every player to give their best and embrace the challenge."

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.