FORMER OVERWATCH CHARACTER ART DIRECTOR ARNOLD TSANG UNVEILS AZUKI, A NEW ORIGINAL MANGA SERIES

First Chapter to Debut Exclusively at Anime Expo 2026 Ahead of Free Global Launch on Azuki.com

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuki Labs today announced AZUKI, an original manga series written and illustrated by Arnold Tsang (aka steamboy33), the original Character Art Director at Blizzard Entertainment and acclaimed artist behind the character design and visual identity of Overwatch. The series will make its world premiere at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles, where attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to read the first chapter ahead of its public launch on Azuki.com in September 2026.

Azuki: Chapter 1. An original manga series created by Arnold Tsang

Azuki Labs will showcase the series at Booth WH-424 during Anime Expo (July 2–5), with Tsang appearing throughout the event for live drawing sessions. Beginning in September, AZUKI will be available free on Azuki.com, with new chapters released monthly through a mobile-first reading experience designed for manga fans across all devices.

"Manga has always been my first love. I was very fortunate to work on comics early in my career, but my path eventually led me on a long journey through the games industry," said Arnold Tsang. "Working on games like Overwatch taught me how to build captivating worlds filled with characters that people genuinely care about. Now I've come full circle, returning to the place that first inspired me, while bringing everything I've learned along the way. The more time I spent with Shao and the world of AZUKI, the more I realized manga was the medium her story was always meant for."

AZUKI follows Shao, a sharp, guarded girl from the Alley whose world shatters when her sister Rei disappears during a relic-smuggling run in the Garden, a sacred realm separated from the Alley by gates accessible only through elusive red beans. Desperate and out of options, Shao is forced into a pact with crime boss Zero and becomes a reluctant relic hunter, wielding an ancient water blade that resists her as she fights mercenaries, zealots, and warriors across a land she was never meant to enter. Trust doesn't come easy. But surviving alone will be impossible. The deeper she goes, the darker the truth: her sister Rei has been transformed into something else entirely, and the people behind it are preparing to sever the bond between two worlds forever. If they succeed, everyone Shao has ever known, on both sides, loses everything. Now she's in a brutal race to find her sister, terrified that when she finally arrives, she may have to fight her too.

The world of AZUKI — its characters, factions, and lore — also serves as the creative foundation for Azuki TCG, Azuki Labs' trading card game, which crossed $1 million in direct-to-player presales ahead of its retail launch.

ABOUT THE CREATOR

Arnold Tsang is a celebrated figure in the world of visual storytelling and AZUKI is his first return to the comic medium since working on Udon's Street Fighter series. As former Character Art Director at Blizzard Entertainment, Tsang was a foundational creative force behind Overwatch, shaping the design of its iconic hero roster and helping craft the rich world and lore surrounding them. With AZUKI, Tsang brings his signature mastery of character and world-building to manga for the first time, crafting an original universe of extraordinary depth and visual ambition.

ABOUT AZUKI

Azuki is an original anime-inspired storytelling universe built around a rich mythology of interconnected characters, factions, and mysteries. Through manga, the Azuki TCG, collectibles, and future entertainment experiences, the world of Azuki unfolds across multiple mediums, each connecting new audiences to the stories within its expanding universe.

Designed for a global digital-first generation of fans, Azuki is building an enduring franchise defined by rich mythology, memorable characters, and expansive world-building.

For more information, visit https://www.azuki.com and follow on social media at:

Instagram: @azuki

Twitter: @azuki

YouTube: @azukientertainment

Press Contact:

Lee Meltzer

[email protected]

SOURCE Azuki