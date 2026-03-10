AZUKI COMMITS $100,000 TO TCG TOURNAMENT PRIZING FOR INAUGURAL SEASON, NAMES CORETCG AS OFFICIAL TOURNAMENT ORGANIZER

Azuki TCG announces major competitive play investment as it prepares for its Set 1 release

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuki TCG today announced a $100,000 prize pool commitment to support competitive play during the inaugural tournament season for the Azuki Trading Card Game, alongside the signing of CoreTCG as the game's first official tournament organizer.

The investment signals Azuki's commitment to building a serious, competitive ecosystem around the Azuki TCG from the ground up, putting meaningful stakes behind skilled play and establishing the infrastructure needed to grow the game into a premier destination for competitive card players.

Azuki TCG January 2026 Invitational Tournament players

"We're building a game worth competing in, and that means putting real stakes behind it from day one," said Alex Xu (Zagabond), CEO of Azuki. "A $100,000 prize pool in our first season is our commitment to a great competitive scene."

CoreTCG, one of the most respected names in competitive TCG organization, will serve as the Azuki TCG's first official tournament organizer, overseeing events throughout the season. Known for producing high-caliber competitive experiences across multiple card games, CoreTCG brings the operational expertise and player-first ethos that aligns with Azuki's vision for organized play.

"At CoreTCG, we're always looking to support games that are built with players in mind." commented Vigen, Director of Sales at CoreTCG. "Azuki TCG immediately stood out to us with its attention to card design, premium product quality, meaningful large-scale prizing, and gameplay clearly designed by competitive players for competitive players. We're excited to help support and grow a game that takes both the player experience and the competitive scene seriously."

The tournament season will kick off in Summer 2026, with prize support distributed across various large-scale tournaments including regional and national events. Further details on the tournament schedule, format, and player registration will be announced in the coming weeks.

The $100,000 commitment builds on a wave of early momentum for the Azuki TCG, including the sellout of Alpha Decks, strong secondary market performance, and the upcoming Set 1 launch.

About Azuki Labs

Azuki is an anime entertainment IP built around an original universe of characters and stories. Azuki brings its world to life through a premium trading card game, alongside a slate of story-driven content set to expand the world further. With a distinct visual identity and a focus on world-building, Azuki invites fans to discover, collect, and engage with its universe across physical and digital mediums.

For more information go to https://tcg.azuki.com/

About CoreTCG

CoreTCG is a premier trading card game store that has been serving the community for over a decade. Built on a passion for competitive play and community growth, CoreTCG has become a trusted hub for players of all levels.

They specialize in hosting large-scale events and have proudly organized and supported major tournaments including Yu-Gi-Oh! YCS Events, Bandai Nationals, and Bandai Card Fests, bringing together players from across the region and beyond.

At their core, they believe the strength of the hobby comes from its community. Whether you're a competitive player, collector, or just getting started, CoreTCG is dedicated to providing a welcoming environment, high-quality events, and ongoing support to help grow the trading card game community.

For more information www.coretcg.com/

