Former Senior CIA Weapons and Counterproliferation Official Maura Burns Joins Fuse Advisory Board

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse, the U.S. fusion energy company delivering next-generation radiation effects testing on the path to commercializing fusion energy, today announced the appointment of Maura Burns, former Assistant Director of the CIA's Weapons and Counterproliferation Mission Center, to its advisory board. Her appointment reinforces Fuse's expertise at the intersection of national security and fusion energy, where the company is expanding critical testing capabilities for government and commercial customers while advancing the technologies needed to enable commercial fusion energy.

Maura Burns

Burns brings decades of leadership across the intelligence community and the broader U.S. national security apparatus. Over the course of her career, she has helped lead some of the nation's most sensitive missions spanning engineering, counterproliferation, and intelligence.

"The systems that keep this country safe are only as credible as the testing behind them. Fuse's testing helps ensure our nation's systems hold up under the most extreme conditions," said JC Btaiche, Founder and CEO of Fuse. "Maura has spent her career at the center of the mission to understand adversary capabilities and prevent their spread. Her insight will be invaluable as we grow."

In her most recent role, Burns oversaw enterprise-wide operations at the CIA as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, she served as Assistant Director of the Agency's Weapons and Counterproliferation Mission Center, where she led global efforts in weapons-related analysis, operations, and intelligence collection. She began her career as an engineer and intelligence analyst focused on foreign weapons systems and advanced military capabilities before rising to the Agency's senior leadership ranks.

"Throughout my career, I have seen the importance of combining technical excellence with a clear sense of mission," said Burns. "Fuse is bringing together exceptional people around some of the most important technological challenges of our time, and I am excited to support the company as it continues to grow."

About Fuse

Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation is accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy by securing clean, reliable, global energy abundance while also ensuring U.S. and Allied competitiveness through nuclear effects testing. Through its subsidiary, Fuse Federal Enterprise, LLC, the company provides essential radiation services to U.S. government agencies, supporting critical defense and energy initiatives.

SOURCE Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation