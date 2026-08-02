Fuse Deepens Partnership Across U.S. Nuclear Security Enterprise with Five-Year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Nevada National Security Sites (NNSS)

Partnership builds on existing collaborations with Los Alamos and Sandia to accelerate fusion innovation and strengthen America's nuclear security capabilities

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse, the U.S. fusion energy company delivering next-generation radiation effects testing on the path to commercializing fusion energy, today announced the signing of a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Mission Support and Test Services (MSTS) at the Nevada National Security Sites (NNSS). The agreement marks the latest expansion of Fuse's collaboration across the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), further integrating the company with the nation's premier nuclear security institutions as it develops technologies that support both strategic deterrence and the commercialization of fusion energy.

The Umbrella CRADA establishes a long-term framework for collaboration between Fuse and NNSS, with initial research projects focused on validating next-generation fusion technologies, advancing tritium capabilities, increasing neutron yield in pulsed fusion generators, and strengthening America's domestic pulsed power industrial base. The partnership builds on Fuse's existing Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, creating an integrated network of collaborations across the NNSA ecosystem.

As one of the National Nuclear Security Administration's premier experimental, research and training organizations, Nevada National Security Sites provides unique capabilities supporting stockpile stewardship, high-energy density science and other critical national security missions.

"Fuse has built commercial capabilities at the frontier of pulsed power technologies, creating a unique opportunity to advance the field through collaborative research," said Daniel Lowe, Chief Scientist, Enhanced Capabilities for Subcritical Experiments Mission at NNSS. "By combining Fuse's demonstrated hardware with NNSS's technical expertise, we'll be able to evaluate emerging technologies, explore new approaches to dense plasma focus systems and generate insights that benefit both national security missions and the broader fusion community."

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Fuse Board Director, commented, "The United States must continue investing in the technologies and partnerships that underpin our strategic deterrent. This collaboration combines the unique capabilities of Nevada National Security Sites with Fuse's rapidly advancing pulsed power and fusion technologies to accelerate critical research that supports both national security and America's long-term energy leadership."

JC Btaiche, Founder and CEO of Fuse, said, "Innovation has always been one of America's greatest strengths, and partnerships like this are how we keep that edge. By combining the expertise of the national laboratories with the agility of the private sector, we can solve harder problems faster and accelerate the technologies that will shape the future."

About Fuse

Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation is accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy by securing clean, reliable, global energy abundance while also ensuring U.S. and Allied competitiveness through nuclear effects testing. Through its subsidiary, Fuse Federal Enterprise, LLC, the company provides essential radiation services to U.S. government agencies, supporting critical defense and energy initiatives.

About Nevada National Security Sites (NNSS)

The NNSS helps ensure the security of the United States and its allies by: supporting the stewardship of the nation's nuclear deterrent; providing nuclear and radiological emergency response capabilities and training; contributing to key nonproliferation and arms control initiatives; executing national-level experiments in support of the National Laboratories; working with national security customers and other federal agencies on important national security activities; and providing long-term environmental stewardship of the NNSS' Cold War legacy.

The NNSS is managed and operated by Mission Support and Test Services LLC (MSTS). MSTS is a limited liability company consisting of Honeywell International Inc., Amentum, and HII Nuclear. The NNSS falls under the jurisdiction of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. The Site's operations are government-controlled and contractor-operated, and are overseen by NNSA's Nevada Field Office, headquartered in North Las Vegas.

For more information, visit www.nnss.gov (http://www.nnss.gov/).

SOURCE Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation