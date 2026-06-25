Formula Wellness Earns Top 50 Status for 2026 from Allergan Aesthetics

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula Wellness, a leader in integrated longevity and aesthetic medicine, announced that it has earned Top 50 Status for 2026 from Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company and the makers of Botox®. The recognition honors Formula Wellness's ongoing commitment to the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio and places the practice among the program's highest-performing partners, reflecting a year of rapid growth as one of the fastest-growing integrated wellness and aesthetics platforms in the U.S.

The distinction underscores the strength of the company's unique model, the 360System, which pairs leading aesthetic treatments with advanced diagnostics across 125-plus biomarkers. The framework turns that data into a personalized, provider-led plan, giving patients one connected experience that addresses how they look, feel, and perform rather than a series of isolated services.

"Earning Top 50 Status with Allergan Aesthetics is a meaningful milestone, and it reflects the trust our patients place in us every day," said Ryan Fulcher, CEO of Formula Wellness. "Our team has built something different, an experience where aesthetics and whole-body wellness work together. This recognition belongs to them and to the patients who trust us with their care."

"This achievement is a direct result of the clinical standards our providers hold themselves to," said Dr. Brian Rudman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Formula Wellness. "When you combine science-driven wellness with best-in-class aesthetic care, patients see results that last."

As Formula Wellness continues to expand through new centers and strategic partnerships across the country, the company remains focused on setting a new benchmark for integrated patient care and provider collaboration.

Media Contact:

Lauren Andreacchi, VP of Marketing, Formula Wellness

Email: [email protected] | Phone: 585.330.9929

About Formula Wellness

Formula Wellness provides comprehensive, science-driven wellness and aesthetic services designed to optimize well-being, enhance appearance, and extend longevity. The company's integrated care model blends medical aesthetics with wellness disciplines including weight management, hormone balance, nutrition/supplementation, brain performance, and preventive medicine, offering patients a personalized, inside-out approach to health and beauty.

With 18 centers in 7 states and growing, Formula Wellness is setting a new benchmark for integrated patient care and provider collaboration.

For more information, visit www.FormulaWellness.com.

SOURCE Formula Wellness