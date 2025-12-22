Formula Wellness Expands National Footprint with Strategic Partnerships in Texas, Rhode Island, and Oklahoma

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula Wellness, a leader in integrated longevity and aesthetic medicine, announces a series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions that accelerate its national expansion and reinforce its position as one of the fastest-growing integrated wellness platforms in the U.S.

The company has joined forces with Avante Laser & MediSpa (Houston & The Woodlands, TX), the Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery (Cranston, RI), and Renew Wellness & Aesthetics (Oklahoma City, OK). Together, these partnerships further Formula Wellness's mission to unify medical aesthetics and wellness under one comprehensive, outcomes-driven model.

Avante Laser & MediSpa : A Texas Legacy in Aesthetics and Education

Founded by Stacey Upchurch-McIntyre and Mary Ann Urban, Avante Laser & MediSpa stands as one of the longest-running and most respected medical spas in the Houston and The Woodlands markets. For more than two decades, Avante has led the field in advanced laser technology, skincare, and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, earning the trust of generations of patients and setting a benchmark for quality and innovation.

In addition to patient care, Avante is home to the Avante Laser Training Institute, one of Texas's premier centers for professional education in laser and aesthetic technology. Through this institute, the founders have trained and certified hundreds of providers statewide, raising industry standards and shaping the next generation of medical-spa professionals.

"Avante represents exactly what we look for in a partner- proven excellence, a legacy of innovation, and a commitment to advancing the entire field," said Ryan Fulcher, CEO of Formula Wellness. "Their impact extends well beyond their own walls, and together we'll continue to define what exceptional patient care and professional education look like in this industry."

With this partnership, Avante will continue to expand its reach, blending its trusted local heritage with Formula Wellness's integrated wellness platform to deliver a comprehensive, forward-thinking approach to aesthetics, education, and patient experience.

Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery : Award-Winning Excellence in Rhode Island

In the Northeast, Formula Wellness has partnered with the Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery, founded by Dr. Lori G. Polacek, a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than two decades of experience in facial rejuvenation and non-surgical aesthetics.

Dr. Polacek's practice is ranked in the top 250 nationwide by Allergan, the makers of Botox®, placing it in the top one percent of aesthetic practices in the country. The Polacek Center was also recently named "Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center" at the 2025 Rhode Island Community Choice Awards- its third consecutive year receiving the honor.

"Dr. Polacek and her team have built one of the most trusted aesthetic practices in New England," said Ryan Fulcher, CEO of Formula Wellness. "This partnership extends our mission to combine longevity medicine with best-in-class aesthetic care."

"By joining Formula Wellness, we're expanding the way we care for patients," said Dr. Lori Polacek. "When you combine science-based wellness with artistry in aesthetics, the results are transformational and lasting."

This partnership brings Formula Wellness's established model of integrated health and aesthetic s- which combines hormone optimization, metabolic health, nutrition, and medical-grade skincare- into one of the nation's most respected aesthetic destinations.

Renew Wellness & Aesthetics : Oklahoma City's Premier Medical Spa

Formula Wellness is proud to welcome Renew Wellness & Aesthetics, co- founded by Dr. Julie Shelley, DO - a board-certified Family Medicine and Sports Medicine physician who transitioned into aesthetic and regenerative medicine with a holistic, patient-first philosophy. As the lead aesthetics and wellness destination in Oklahoma City, Renew offers an elevated, luxury experience and a comprehensive menu of advanced services.

Dr. Shelley and her team are known for delivering high-impact results through injectables, laser technologies, regenerative medicine modalities, medical-grade skincare, weight-management support, and whole-person wellness care. The facility's upscale design and commitment to patient comfort further reinforce its reputation as one of the region's most trusted and refined centers.

"Renew represents what the modern patient expects: unparalleled results, integrity, and care that addresses more than just the surface," said Dr. Brian Rudman, Chief Medical Officer of Formula Wellness. "Dr. Shelley's approach complements our integrative model, bringing together clinical precision and holistic wellness in one shared mission."

"Partnering with Formula Wellness allows us to raise the bar even higher," said Dr. Julie Shelley. "Our patients will benefit from expanded access to diagnostics, advanced regenerative technologies, and a broader platform — all while enjoying the individualized, upscale experience that defines Renew."

About Formula Wellness

Formula Wellness provides comprehensive, science-driven wellness and aesthetic services designed to optimize well-being, enhance appearance, and extend longevity. The company's integrated care model blends medical aesthetics with wellness disciplines including weight management, hormone balance, nutrition/ supplementation, brain performance, and preventive medicine, offering patients a personalized, inside-out approach to health and beauty.

With multiple centers and strategic partnerships across the country, Formula Wellness is setting a new benchmark for integrated patient care and provider collaboration.

For more information, visit www.FormulaWellness.com .

