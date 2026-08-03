FORTA Names Bruce J. Christensen as Chief Executive Officer

Industry leader with 30+ years in specialty construction materials joins fiber reinforcement innovator to lead next chapter of growth

GROVE CITY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTA today announced the appointment of Bruce J. Christensen as its next Chief Executive Officer. Christensen succeeds retiring CEO Peter Ferris, as FORTA continues its growth trajectory under its ownership by The Heritage Group.

Christensen brings over 30 years of experience in specialty construction materials and chemicals, most recently serving as President of the US and Canada, where he held full profit-and-loss responsibility, as well as serving as the Global Chief Technology Officer for Master Builders Solutions,

Bruce Christensen

Prior to his most recent role, Christensen served in senior executive positions at MBCC Group, BASF Construction Chemicals, and Degussa Construction Chemicals across operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. His career has spanned many functional areas across the construction chemicals value chain from technical, commercial, operational and general management, which gives him unique depth and breadth as he steps into the CEO role at FORTA.

"Bruce brings outstanding industry expertise, but what gave us the greatest confidence was the leader behind the résumé. He leads with integrity, builds strong teams, and shares the values that define our company. We're excited to welcome Bruce as FORTA's next CEO. He is joining FORTA because he wants to build something special and given The Heritage Group's long-term orientation and commitment to growth, he is exactly the type of leader we were looking for at FORTA."

— Amy Schumacher, CEO, The Heritage Group

Christensen holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Northwestern University and a B.S. with High Distinction in Chemical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He is co-inventor on 14 granted U.S. patents and has authored more than 50 professional publications.

"I am drawn to FORTA because of the strength of the product portfolio, the quality of the team, and the long-term commitment of The Heritage Group," said Christensen. "This is a business built on a strong foundation, and I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate what is already a compelling growth story."

Christensen is an active contributor to the concrete and construction industry, serving as Vice Chairman of the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program and as a board of trustees member of the Concrete Advancement Foundation (CAF). He is also a former committee member of the American Concrete Institute and the American Society for Testing and Materials.

About FORTA

FORTA is a leading manufacturer of synthetic fiber reinforcement systems for concrete and asphalt applications. Headquartered in Grove City, Pa., the company serves customers across the residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure markets with products designed to improve the performance, durability and sustainability of concrete and asphalt. FORTA is a portfolio company of The Heritage Group. For more information, visit fortacorp.com.

About The Heritage Group

In operation since 1930, The Heritage Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned business focused on construction and materials, environmental services and specialty chemicals. Our vision is to be known, generation after generation, as a collection of world-class businesses where good, smart, hard-working people can make a real difference. The dozens of companies in our diverse portfolio are united in our commitment to creating a safer, more enriching and sustainable world by harnessing the power of family.

SOURCE The Heritage Group