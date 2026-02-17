The Heritage Group Announces Acquisition of FORTA, Expanding Its Presence in Construction & Materials Markets

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heritage Group (THG), an Indianapolis-based, fourth generation family-owned business, announced its acquisition of FORTA, a Pennsylvania-based leader in synthetic fiber reinforcement for asphalt and concrete, from Riverarch Equity Partners.

"FORTA is such a natural fit to join our family of companies," said Amy Schumacher, CEO of The Heritage Group. "We share a deep commitment to innovation, solving real-world customer problems, and creating long-term value through strong relationships and technical expertise. Together, we'll be able to amplify what both organizations do best and accelerate meaningful impact across the construction and materials industries."

"This is a positive step for FORTA and for our customers who depend on our reinforcement solutions," said Peter Ferris, CEO of FORTA. "With The Heritage Group's resources, construction experience, and culture of innovation, we'll be able to accelerate growth and improve how we serve our existing and future customers."

About FORTA

FORTA leads the construction industry in fiber reinforcement innovation, providing high-performance solutions for a wide range of applications with a commitment to advancing construction technology used in asphalt and concrete applications worldwide. For decades, the company has pioneered products that improve pavement performance, enhance durability and efficiency, and strengthen infrastructure.

About The Heritage Group

In operation since 1930, The Heritage Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned business focused on construction and materials, environmental services and specialty chemicals. Our vision is to be known, generation after generation, as a collection of world-class businesses where good, smart, hard-working people can make a real difference. The dozens of companies in our diverse portfolio are united in our commitment to creating a safer, more enriching and sustainable world by harnessing the power of family.

