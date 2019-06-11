Fortemedia Brings ForteVoice(R) iS895 Advanced Voice Processing Solution to Samsung

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortemedia recently announced that it is providing ForteVoice®iS895, an advanced voice processing solution with self-adaptive adjustment features, to Samsung's latest smartphone series. ForteVoice®'s advanced noise suppression technology greatly reduces intrusive background noise in the calling mode, which also includes VoLTE support.

ForteVoice®iS895's core technology introduces comprehensive voice quality enhancement for smartphone applications in objective voice optimization and superior wind noise suppression. It is refining Deep Neural Network (DNN) training for multi-channel Smart Spectrum Analysis (SSA), improving performance under low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and various location sources. It can provide faster noise suppression converging time and stable noise residual without noise up and down. The Wide Talking Angle (WTA) allows for more voice keeping with strong noise suppression.

ForteVoice®iS895 also amazes its users with its camcorder audio recording functionalities. By capturing front facing audio and audio from selected zones, stereo output can distinguish the perceptional difference between left and right. The anti-howling feature is designed to suppress howling effect for game players in the same space.

"Fortemedia has been dedicating itself to acoustic voice processing for over 15 years, driving ultimate technology, as well as providing best products and support to customers. With this in mind, it's a thrill for us to see ForteVoice®iS890, our latest generation of voice processing technology, which is adopted to the latest Samsung products on a worldwide basis for high-quality voice experience," said Dr. Paul Huang, Fortemedia CEO and Chairman. "With our relentless innovation in voice processing and close partnership with Samsung, users can enjoy the industry-leading voice quality and exciting features over traditional and emerging 4G and 5G networks with Samsung products. We are glad and look forward to continuously extending our partnership with Samsung."

About Fortemedia Inc.

Fortemedia Inc. is a global company with operators and office in Asia that focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.

As a technology leader, Fortemedia's ASIC devices and solutions with advanced voice processing technologies, SAM (Small Array Microphone), SAMSoft®, and ForteVocie®, have all been widely deployed in numerous commercial systems, devices and applications for better user experience in voice communication. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile(smartphone and tablet), automotive (in-vehicle infotainment system), PC (VoIP communication), and wearables, with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone. Learn more at www.fortemedia.com

